🚨 DEVELOPING: SHOOTINGS IN TWO NATO COUNTRIES

Police arrested two suspects after gunfire at the Bite of Seattle festival killed three people and wounded four — a two-year-old boy among them. In Berlin, police shot dead Abdul Ballout, who drove a van into Saturday's Pride crowds, killing one and injuring 16. Both attacks hit NATO countries in one weekend; police have named no motive in Seattle, and no clear information links them. Developing.

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👀 STORIES TO WATCH

💍 THE HEIR WAS AN OPERATOR

The Justice Department's own files recast Jeffrey Epstein's heir. Karyna Shuliak spent eight years as his girlfriend — and, the records show, as his operator. Epstein wrote that a same-sex marriage was the fastest "way to a green card," then instructed one of his victims to marry her at the New York City Marriage Bureau in September 2013; the woman says she was forced into it. Wire records show Shuliak sent $50,000 to Darren Indyke — the lawyer who now co-runs the estate — plus payments to the accountant, the scheduler, the pilot, and the Palm Beach household. The FBI never interviewed her. Victims' lawyers never deposed her. She still stands to collect as much as $100 million, a 33-carat diamond ring included, from an estate that paid survivors like Maria Farmer next to nothing — Farmer's own emails in the files ask why she received "zero protection" as a federal witness. Nobody has moved to freeze a dollar.

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🌍 THE WARS ARE MERGING

Donald Trump ordered the military to stop bombing Iran on Friday — thirteen nights of strikes, then silence, because the interceptor missiles are running low. Khamenei matched him and set his price: Israel ends its attacks on Lebanon. Then Iran's foreign minister threatened a second country — Araqchi says Ukraine's strike on an Iranian vessel "cannot go unanswered" — while Zelensky says Moscow is helping Tehran. Pete Hegseth's Pentagon moved four dead soldiers into a new "Overseas Operations" category, off the war's death count. The wars are merging. The men running them are hiding the cost.

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🗳️ BRAZIL SAW US COMING

Brazil denied visas to two named State Department officials — Riley Barnes and Samuel Samson — after concluding their Brasília trip aimed to undermine its voting machines, three months before Lula faces Flávio Bolsonaro. Brazilians recognized the operation: Russia ran it on America, and Narativ traced its domestic version to Tomotley Plantation. This weekend a federal appeals court blocked the Tomotley order's voter list. Brazil, unlike America in 2016, saw it coming.

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⚖️ THE COURT LOST ITS PROSECUTOR

ICC member states voted out Karim Khan, the prosecutor who charged Benjamin Netanyahu with war crimes. Netanyahu called the charges "bogus" and vowed to visit New York with the warrant still active; Mayor Mamdani says the federal government should enforce it. Nobody in Washington plans to. Sunday tested what the court's paper is worth.

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📺 THE NEWS THAT NEVER HAPPENED

Cecilia Vega says CBS executives pushed her 60 Minutes team to air protester attacks on ICE agents that her reporters could not find. She refused. Bari Weiss's network fired her without a reason. The events never happened.

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💬 WATERCOOLER

Salamanca, New York, hired a humanoid robot to help teach high school — until the state warned the district and the teachers' union president said what everyone was thinking: "A robot built by a company associated with sex dolls has no business in our classrooms." The district paused the robot on Friday.

🎯 THE BIGGER PICTURE

Three of Sunday's stories are one story. The fortune Epstein left his operator came out of the same network that produced this presidency. That presidency has now burned through its own arsenal in a war it pauses but won't end, while the wars it feeds begin merging into something larger — with China arming the pattern and playing peacemaker above it. And when the costs surface, the machine edits them out: four dead soldiers moved off the books, a 60 Minutes correspondent fired for refusing footage that never existed. Watch the war-powers vote, the Blanche committee vote Thursday, and Maria Farmer's next move. The people in charge are rewriting the record in real time. Read the originals.

🔴 LIVE TODAY

FIVESTACK — 3 PM ET, Zev with Dean Blundell.

SPECIAL REPORT: The Wars Are Merging — 6 PM ET, Zev with Olga Lautman.

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