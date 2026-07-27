Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Norma Lee…'s avatar
Norma Lee…
27mEdited

Second REQUEST for Zev Shalev to Post Upcoming SPECIAL Live REPORTS (like this one w/ Olga Lautman) to ACTIVITY. The REMINDER automatically goes to All subscribers & can be easily Added to one’s preferred Calendar. Posted at the Bottom of a NARATIV Article or an Hour earlier Countdown Clock before going LIVE is Less than Sufficient to Capture the largest possible Audience.

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