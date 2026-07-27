Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
2h

I don’t understand the NATO tie in.

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Lizzie de Rham's avatar
Lizzie de Rham
8h

Guns ruin everything!!! Precious few seem to know how to use them decently!!!

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