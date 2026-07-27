Police arrested two suspects Sunday night after a shooting at the Bite of Seattle food festival killed three people and wounded three, including a two-year-old boy. Gunfire erupted near Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center shortly after 6 p.m. Pacific — witnesses told KOMO they heard seven to eight shots, and a food vendor’s live stream captured the shots and the crowd running. One vendor pulled people over a cement wall to get them out.

Harborview Medical Center reported the survivors' conditions: a woman in critical condition and in surgery, the two-year-old boy, a 23-year-old man, and a 39-year-old woman, with wounds to the arm, legs, and abdomen. Seattle police evacuated Seattle Center and told the public to stay away. By 8 p.m. Pacific, officers held two suspects. Police have released no names, no motive, and no weapon details. The FBI says it is aware of the shooting. Bite of Seattle — the city's largest food festival, in its fifth decade — had drawn thousands to the same campus tourists know for the Space Needle.

Europe spent the same weekend counting its own casualties from an attack on a crowd. A man drove a van into Berlin's Pride crowds near Tiergarten on Saturday, killing one person and injuring 16; organizers called off the parade with hundreds of thousands gathered. On Sunday, Berlin police shot dead the suspect, Abdul Ballout, after they say he came at officers with a blade in a Spandau garden colony. German authorities call the Berlin attack Islamist terror. Chancellor Merz called it "heinous."

Both attacks hit NATO countries in the same weekend. Police have named no motive in Seattle, and no clear information links the two. What they share is the target: people gathered in the open — a food festival, a parade — in two cities that treat public celebration as ordinary life.

Berlin canceled its parade. Seattle evacuated its festival. The Seattle suspects have no names yet.

This story is developing.

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