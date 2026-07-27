Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Linda Weide's avatar
Linda Weide
5h

The reason that Zelensky hit the Iranian ship is because it was shipping weapons to Russia as I understand it. Zelensky called it out. Iran has been shipping weapons to Russia. Now that Ukraine has a further reach it will have a further reach. As Malcolm Nance said yesterday about this, Iran cannot do anything to Ukraine that Russia is not already doing using Iranian weapons, and Iran cannot afford to have Ukraine attacking their targets around the world. So, we shall see. I don't think Zelensky will be chastened. He is not about Russia's threats either.

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Truthsayer's avatar
Truthsayer
3h

Hurray, 100% written by a human!

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