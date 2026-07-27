Karyna Shuliak Jeffrey Epstein's girlfriend helped manage the operation, sending $50,000 to Darren Indyke — the lawyer who now co-runs the estate that owes her as much as $100 million — and smaller runs to accountant Richard Kahn, scheduler Lesley Groff, pilot Lawrence Visoski, and the household account at El Brillo Way, his Palm Beach mansion. Girlfriends don't wire the lawyer $50,000. Operators do.

The New York Times put Shuliak on Sunday's front page as Epstein's heir — a 37-year-old Belarusian dentist working under the name "Dr. Karyna" in Downtown Brooklyn. The Times told the love story. The transaction records tell the business story, and Narativ has both.

Start with the marriage. Epstein wrote in 2013 that a same-sex marriage was the fastest "way to a green card" for Shuliak, who had overstayed her visa. He then instructed one of his victims — a 30-year-old assistant from Minnesota — to meet Shuliak at the New York City Marriage Bureau on September 16, 2013, bags packed to fly to his island straight from the license window. The woman later told the estate she was forced into it, and that nobody told her the wedding sat days before Shuliak's deportation hearing. "Nobody was permitted or dared ever to disobey Jeffrey Epstein," her lawyer Brad Edwards said. House Oversight Democrats called the marriage potentially "illusory." Immigration authorities have challenged nothing. Shuliak became a citizen in May 2018 and divorced a year later.

Now the estate. Indyke and Richard Kahn — Epstein's lawyer and his accountant — have run it since 2019 with no independent oversight. The same transaction archive shows Indyke moved $8.67 million to Kahn, wired $5.9 million to the pilot, sent $110,000 to Ghislaine Maxwell, and routed millions through transfers to himself. Deutsche Bank wired him $4,999,999 — one dollar under five million. Then $249,999 — one dollar under the next reporting line.

The survivors watched that money from the outside. Maria Farmer reported Epstein to the FBI in 1996, before anyone. Her emails sit in the same government release: "Why have I been provided zero protection as a Federal witness?" she wrote her own lawyers last year, while fighting claims that she "raked in the 'big bucks.'" Survivors say they received nothing or close to nothing while insiders collected millions — Shuliak's bequest is the case in point. Farmer is preparing a statement to Narativ.

Nobody vetted the source of the fortune. No court has examined whether the estate handling was clean; Narativ's Greatest Heist revealed Jeffrey Epstein manipulated markets. The FBI never interviewed Shuliak. Lawyers for hundreds of victims never deposed her. A bequest this size, from an estate this dirty, to a beneficiary this involved, can be frozen with a signature — and nobody has moved to freeze it.

Epstein's fortune was near $600 million when he died. The estate holds $120 million to $200 million now. Dozens of beneficiaries wait alongside her.

She was his last phone call from jail. She may be the last person he pays.

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