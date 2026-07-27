Cecilia Vega spent three months wondering why CBS fired her. This weekend she stopped wondering quietly. The former 60 Minutes correspondent — the first Latina correspondent in the broadcast's history — says executives under Bari Weiss pushed her team to report events that "never happened."

The specifics are worse than the phrase. Covering the January shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minnesota, Vega says CBS News leadership pressed her to include video of protesters assaulting people they believed were undercover ICE agents. Her team searched for the incidents. They found, in her words, "no credible examples." The network wanted the assault narrative anyway — a narrative that happened to serve the administration's case for the crackdown that produced the shootings.

CBS swept Vega out in the spring purge that also removed correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi and senior producers Tanya Simon and Draggan Mihailovich — the deepest cut at the broadcast in its history. Weiss arrived as editor in chief last fall, installed by Paramount chief David Ellison. "I still have not been given a reason," Vega says.

Narativ wrote Saturday about the press corps performing capitulation at the correspondents' dinner — three hours of it, in one closed loop. Vega's account shows the mechanism one layer down: not reporters flattering power at a podium, but a network manufacturing the footage power needs and firing the correspondent who checked. On Friday a federal judge voided Kash Patel's subpoenas against New York Times reporters after the government admitted a "mistake" — the state's front door failed, and the corporate side door swung open the same season.

The oldest newsmagazine on American television asked a reporter to put things on the air that did not occur. She refused, and she's the one out of a job.

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