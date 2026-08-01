👀 STORIES TO WATCH

🚨 THE REGION IS ON EDGE. THE THREAT IS AT AMERICAN HOMES.

Hackers hit water systems in at least seven states, the FBI and EPA said — and the President told Americans it wasn’t Iran. “I think the governor’s behind it,” Trump said of Tim Walz, offering no evidence, four days after his own agencies warned that Iranian hackers were targeting water systems. The war he says isn’t here has been inside America all year: a Brooklyn jury convicted an IRGC-directed operative in March of a murder-for-hire scheme whose reported targets included Trump, and a federal alert has warned police of “prepositioned sleeper assets.” On Monday, Tasnim — Iranian state media tied to the Revolutionary Guard — posted a video detailing how to assassinate the First Lady; the Secret Service is investigating. Kuwait — the hardest-hit Gulf state of the war, twelve dead — took Iranian drones again Saturday while a fuel depot burned at its airport. Strikes that keep returning to Kuwait’s bases, power plants and airport fuel read like softening for a ground escalation. The Saudis walked into the West Wing to say stop, but the president won’t acknowledge Americans are at risk

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💰 TRUMP MOVES TO REVIVE THE $1.776 BILLION FUND

Trump told Congress on Saturday to write the $1.776 billion anti-weaponization fund into federal law — one day after saying, on camera, “it is dead, but… I wish it weren’t.” He made the move after learning Todd Blanche didn’t have the votes to be confirmed: a statute would carry the money past both federal judges blocking it, but more importantly than legalizing the fund, is stopping Blanche and possibly himself and his sons from being implicated in a conspiracy to defraud the US government by creating this fund. His move to turn the fund into law represents a hidden acknowledgement that Blanche won’t get confirmed — and that he’s legally liable for fraud.

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🏛️ PROSECUTORS DROP THE REFLECTING POOL FELONY

Prosecutors moved Friday to dismiss the Reflecting Pool felony — the third Justice Department case to collapse in nine days. Their own filing says Interior withheld what it knew while Trump described a knife, a box cutter and a razor nobody was ever charged with using. Saturday he rejected the filing: “a pure case of VANDALISM,” naming his own prosecutor and never the evidence. The courts keep making the government tell the truth; he answers each collapse by insisting harder. Two people are still being prosecuted.

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⚖️ THE INDICTMENT NOBODY FILED

In 2007, prosecutors drew up a 56-page, 32-count indictment of Jeffrey Epstein. It was never filed — and DOJ now tells Judge Sullivan it “has not been able to locate an unredacted version” of its own document. Four co-defendants’ names stay inked out. What Sullivan holds: the emails, including a “torture video” exchange. He has not ruled.

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🌊 CEUTA EMPTIES

The invasion of Ceuta was real — 50,000 crossed, and at least 67 died. It also reversed in two days: 48,300 have walked back into Morocco. Europe’s emergency talks begin Tuesday, driven partly by a 2021 video and an AI clip. The invasion lasted two days; the panic is still going.

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🎯 THE BIGGER PICTURE

Donald Trump lives in a make-believe world. In it, he is winning the war with Iran; nobody is attacking America’s water systems; Todd Blanche is his Attorney General and the $1.776 billion fund is legal; the Reflecting Pool is crystal blue and was slit by vandals; and Mitch McConnell is well enough that nobody has to ask until 2027. Outside it, Kuwait burned again this morning, seven states reported water intrusions, a Judiciary Republican called the nomination dead, two judges hold the money, his own prosecutors filed the truth about the pool, and a senator has been visible only in two office photographs in 49 days. The people around him keep telling him he looks fantastic. The courts stay the front for saving America because a courtroom is the one room where the make-believe has to stop — and on Tuesday the Senate decides who runs the department that keeps losing there.

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📚 READ THIS ON NARATIV

Blanche asked Sullivan to spare him a $1,000-a-day fine and called the contempt case “absurd” — a week before he sent his number three to hand-deliver ten documents.

https://www.narativ.org/p/breaking-news-bombshell-internal

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