Abdul El-Sayed closes his Senate primary campaign in Lansing. Photo: Demonte Thomas/WKAR News.

👀 STORIES TO WATCH

🗳️ MICHIGAN DECIDES WHAT THE PARTY IS

Michigan Democrats decide tonight what their party is. Gary Peters is retiring, and the fight to replace him has become the sharpest establishment-versus-left test since 2024: Rep. Haley Stevens, carrying the party machinery, against Abdul El-Sayed, carrying Bernie Sanders, AOC and 10,000 volunteers. AIPAC and its affiliates bet nearly $30 million on Stevens — the biggest single-race bet in the lobby’s history — while outside groups pushed her total toward $50 million; her own campaign had spent $12,000 on ads through early July. More than 1.2 million Michiganders voted before the machine could finish closing, and three final-week polls put El-Sayed ahead by double digits. Gaza runs under all of it: El-Sayed calls the war a genocide; Stevens banked the millions and took the heckling. Polls close at 8 p.m. ET. The winner meets Mike Rogers in a race that could tip the Senate — and tells Washington whether the money still works.

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💰 WYDEN FOUND THE MONEY CASE DOJ BURIED

Ron Wyden released a 67-page report showing JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank and Bank of America watched Jeffrey Epstein’s money move for years and sat on the paperwork — JPMorgan filed seven suspicious-activity reports in fourteen years, then flagged $1.3 billion once Epstein sat in a cell. It is the money case DOJ buried inside the 2007 non-prosecution deal, rebuilt by Senate staff on the trail Narativ has tracked since October. And it almost aired: Wyden says 60 Minutes killed its banking segment after CBS pushed out Sharyn Alfonsi. The department that buried the case once decides whether to look away twice.

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🛢️ TEHRAN CALLS TRUMP’S BLUFF

Scott Bessent promised a Hormuz deal "today or tomorrow." Tehran says the talks don’t exist — and Qatar backed Tehran on Tuesday: no direct negotiations, just drafts moving through mediators, while the one real track is an Oman-brokered shipping corridor that took fire again Monday night. Trump threatened "every last chance before decapitation." Oil fell 5 percent; the S&P set a record. The market has priced his war — and his word — at zero.

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⚖️ BLANCHE TRADES THE FUND FOR THE GAVEL

Todd Blanche killed Trump’s $1.776 billion fund in writing Sunday night, and the Judiciary Committee paid him Tuesday: 12–10, party line, on to the floor. Cornyn and Tillis flipped on two documents the White House itself helped draft — three days after Trump swore the fund was coming back. The floor vote prices the trade this week.

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☂️ PIRRO PUNISHED FOR QUITTING A FICTION

Trump says Jeanine Pirro "folded like an umbrella" for dropping the Reflecting Pool cases — four defendants, zero vandals, one botched no-bid paint job underneath. She stopped prosecuting his fiction. That was the offense.

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🎯 THE BIGGER PICTURE

Follow the day’s money. AIPAC spent $30 million to pick the Democrats’ nominee. Three banks spent nineteen years not reporting Epstein’s wires. Blanche traded a $1.776 billion fund for a gavel. On every front the checkbook tried to write the outcome — and in Michigan, 1.2 million people answered before it could. Tonight’s count says whether the money still runs the party, or is the new left more of the same wolf in different clothing.

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