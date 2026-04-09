1. 💣 BILLIONS TRADED

Reuters confirms $950 million in bets against oil were made in the hours before Trump walked back his “civilization will die tonight” threat — with more than $500 million of that in crude futures executed in the fifteen minutes immediately before his Truth Social post. On the equities side, Senator Chris Murphy is pointing to approximately $1.5 billion in S&P 500 futures purchased five minutes before the announcement. Five minutes. One and a half billion dollars. This is exactly what Narativ’s investigation flagged in our investigation yesterday, and the confirming reporting has now landed across Reuters, CNBC, Bloomberg, and Fortune. What needs to be investigated is Trump’s inexplicable delay in announcing the ceasefire.

2. 🎖️ ET TU POLYMARKET?

Narativ also reported insider trades on the prediction market which is now supported by AP’s reporting that more than $170 million flowed through a single Polymarket ceasefire contract — one of the largest geopolitical wagers in prediction-market history. Four wallets cleared over $600,000. One created Tuesday at 10 a.m. turned $72,000 into $200,000 by day’s end. A handle called Fernandoinfante turned $13,200 into $467,515.

3. ⚖️ BIBI TRANSFORMS INTO GLOBAL VILLAIN

Bibi Netanyahu’s manipulation of the Trump White House reached a new level when teh Israeli PM appeared to scuttle the US-IRAN ceasefire by killing at least 254 people and wounded more than 1,100 in a single day. This war is not over. We are likely to see an acceleration of conflict in the coming weeks.

4. 📉 ALBERTA IS A FIVE ALARM FIRE

A new Pollara poll shows 27 percent of decided Alberta voters would now vote to leave Canada — a five-year high, with up to 42 percent in play. Canvassers claim to have the 177,732 signatures to force a fall referendum. This is a coordinated active-measures operation — MAGA, Canadian conservatives, and Russia-linked propaganda networks running the Donbas template that preceded the Russian-Ukraine war.

5. ✈️ MELANIA GETS HER JET

First Lady Melania Trump is getting her private jet. Word on the street: Kristi Noem’s DHS private jet is being quietly transferred to Melania Trump as Noem exits the department. Publicly, the administration is framing it as the aircraft being “folded into administration needs.”

🎯 THE PATTERN

Today’s stories are one story told five ways. An Iran ceasefire was traded on in advance across three markets because Trump held the announcement long enough for the window to open. Netanyahu is being set up as the global villain because the trade needs the peace to clear. A NATO ally is being actively destabilized by the same administration, using the same playbook Russia ran on Ukraine. This White House does not distinguish between foreign policy and personal leverage — not on Iran, not on Canada, not on its own markets. The SEC probe Ritchie Torres has demanded is the first real test of whether any American institution is still willing to say so.

📺 TODAY ON NARATIV

2:00 PM ET — LIVE WITH Ellie Leonard

3:00 PM ET — THE FIVESTACK WITH Dean Blundell

Both shows stream live at narativ.org. Don’t miss it.