Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Linda Weide's avatar
Linda Weide
4m

I think the US and Canada should trade citizens. Those in Canada who want to be in the US can move to the US and as long as there is a US citizen who is willing to trade citizenships. I think that at this point there will be more US citizens wanting to move to Canada and trade citizenships than the other way around. It could be a one-to-one trade.

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Jean A. Austin-Long's avatar
Jean A. Austin-Long
19m

Trump needs to make as much money as possible on this war because his family and cohorts need to get richer before he is impeached.

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