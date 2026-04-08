8:06 AM

At 8:06 AM ET on Monday, April 7, President Trump posted this to Truth Social:

“…civilization will die. Complete and Total Regime Change. WHO KNOWS?”

Read the tenses.

“Civilization will die” is a future the president is still holding over Iran’s head. But the phrase next to it — “Complete and Total Regime Change” — is written flat, as a condition, not a threat. And the sign-off, “WHO KNOWS?”, is not the voice of a commander-in-chief considering his options. It is the voice of a man performing uncertainty about something that has already been decided.

He described regime change as already done. Ten and a half hours before he told anyone. America remained on high alert, waiting for the whole civilization to end. If the deal was done by 8 am, why not come out and say it and calm a worried nation, rather than continue to escalate until 6:30 PM?

12:02 PM — OIL STARTS DROPPING

Brent crude opened the day around $110.54. At 12:02 PM ET, on no public news, it began to fall.

There was no flash on the wires. No Reuters alert. No Bloomberg siren. No Trump post. Just a tape that started moving.

12:23 PM — twenty-one minutes later — Axios publishes a story by Barak Ravid and Marc Caputo. It cites “a U.S. official” and “an Israeli official briefed on the matter” saying talks on de-escalation are progressing.

Twenty-one minutes is a leak window. Ravid’s sources were briefed before Ravid was. Somebody in that chain — or somebody adjacent to it — was in crude before the Axios byline was public.

The tape moved first. The reporting caught up.

3:50 PM — POLYMARKET SURGES

The Polymarket “Iran ceasefire” contract had been suppressed between 2% and 4% for most of two weeks. On April 7, it started to move.

At 3:38 p.m., Bloomberg published: “Brent Oil Slides as Pakistan Urges Iran to Open Strait of Hormuz.” At 3:50 p.m., Polymarket surged from roughly 2% toward 38% over the next two and a half hours, on volume that ultimately totaled approximately $60.5 million.

It’s still 3 hours to the official announcement, and Brent Crude’s spot price and the Polymarket prediction market had made a sudden move three hours before the official announcement.

6:32 PM — THE ANNOUNCEMENT

At 6:32 PM ET, ten hours and twenty-six minutes after his morning post, President Trump announced the ceasefire on Truth Social.

By then, crude was already at $102.45, down 7.3% on the session. By Tuesday morning it was at $90.13 — down 18.5% cumulative. That is the largest two-session move in Brent since the Gulf War.

The public learned the war was over at 6:32 PM. The tape learned at 12:02 PM. A handful of senior sources learned sometime before that. And at 8:06 AM, the President of the United States wrote a post that, read carefully, described the outcome as already decided.

PULL BACK

This is not one incident.

Over the six weeks from February 28 through April 7, there were thirteen presidential posts on Iran. Every escalation post was followed by a move up in oil. Every de-escalation post was followed by a move down. Thirteen for thirteen.

On March 22, a $580 million position moved across Polymarket in sixty seconds, at nine times normal volume, fifteen minutes before Trump posted about “productive conversations” and oil dumped. Paul Krugman called it treason. Senator Chris Murphy introduced the BETS OFF Act.

The insiders did not need to pick a side. They traded long on the pumps and short on the dumps, using advance knowledge of each post. That is not trading on news. That is trading on the schedule.

April 7 is the latest entry. It is also the cleanest, because three independent clocks — the 8:06 AM post, the 12:02 PM tape, and the 12:23 PM Axios byline — now sit in the same record, and they do not line up the way a functioning market would require.

THE CYCLE IN FULL

Six weeks. Thirteen posts. Every escalation pumped oil. Every de-escalation dumped it.

Two documented trading incidents anchor the pattern:

March 22, 6:49 AM — $580 million moved across Polymarket in sixty seconds at nine times normal volume. Fifteen minutes later, Trump posted about “productive conversations.” Oil dumped.

April 7, 3:50 PM — Polymarket surged from 2% to 38% over two and a half hours. Oil was already falling. The position was on both sides before the announcement.

The probability of thirteen-for-thirteen being random is, for practical purposes, zero. The insiders did not need to pick a side. They traded long on the pumps and short on the dumps, on the schedule.

We have been revealing that the war on Iran was never about Israel, and never about regime change. It was about oil. And now we have evidence that someone was profiting as Trump rode the oil price up and rode it back down — while thirteen American servicemen were coming home in caskets.

Was this war a for-profit venture to enrich Trump and his friends? Because while our government sits shut down, while inflation is still crushing American families, billions of dollars in wealth changed hands in four weeks. $580 million in insider trades documented on March 22. A Polymarket bet that moved before the news. A sell-off in the mid-afternoon, at the exact moment Axios was being briefed.

And look at what the ceasefire actually delivers. Sanctions on Iran will be lifted — a multi-billion-dollar rescue for the regime. Israel gets the clear runway it has wanted for years to build an east-to-west oil pipeline. A new tax on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz becomes another revenue stream paid by foreign shippers to rebuild what was just destroyed.

Putin made money. Trump made money. Netanyahu made money. They made money while the markets moved up and down on their statements, their posts, their threats, and their silences.

No one in that trade was thinking about thirteen dead American servicemen. No one was thinking about the Iranian families burying their children. No one was thinking about the American widows folding flags.

Someone was thinking about selling high. Someone was thinking about buying low. Someone knew when the bombs would fall, and someone knew

when the guns would go quiet.

Someone knew.

And thirteen Americans died while they cashed out.

Zev Shalev is an Emmy-nominated executive producer and Murrow Award-winning journalist. He is the founder of Narativ.org and the author of “The Greatest Heist.”

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