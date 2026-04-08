Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Jamae's avatar
Jamae
7h

Zev, 13 for 13 trades, 13 flag draped caskets. These people give the term ill-gotten gains

the most depraved meaning. They owe those 13 families. Those 13 families should band together in a lawsuit. The glaring evidence has been well reported.

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Ginger's avatar
Ginger
7h

🤔INSIDER TRADING AGAINST THE LAW🤔

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