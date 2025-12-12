📍 THREE STORIES TO WATCH

1. DEMOCRATS RELEASE EPSTEIN’S PRIVATE ARCHIVE

House Oversight Democrats released 19 photos Friday from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate—images showing President Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Steve Bannon, Bill Gates, Prince Andrew, and Richard Branson in the late sex trafficker’s orbit. One image shows novelty “Trump condoms” with his face and the text “I’m HUUUUGE!” Another shows Trump with six women wearing leis whose faces were redacted by the committee. Bannon and Epstein appear taking a mirror selfie together. Clinton appears with Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and another couple.

The 19 images are part of a massive production from Epstein’s estate containing over 95,000 photos total, including “thousands of photographs of women and Epstein properties,” according to Rep. Robert Garcia, who demanded “the Department of Justice must release all the files, NOW.” Epstein’s estate lawyers wrote Thursday offering access to “videos and photographs taken at any property owned, rented, operated, or used by Epstein from January 1, 1990 through August 10, 2019.” None of the released images depict sexual misconduct or underage girls—but they reinforce how deeply Epstein penetrated circles of power. The estate provided “minimal redactions limited to nudity.”

THE SECOND BATCH OF THE NEW RELEASE IS BELOW THE PAYWALL

THE FIRST BATCH

2. INDIANA SENATE CRUSHES TRUMP’S GERRYMANDERING CRUSADE

Indiana’s Republican-controlled Senate voted 31-19 Thursday to reject Trump’s demand for mid-decade gerrymandering—the first time his redistricting campaign was defeated by his own party. Twenty-one Republicans joined all 10 Democrats to block maps that would have given the GOP all nine congressional seats, up from seven. Trump had threatened primary challenges and the Heritage Foundation warned “all federal funding will be stripped from the state” if they voted no. At least 11 GOP lawmakers received death threats.

Republican Sen. Spencer Deery delivered the knockout: “As long as I have breath, I will use my voice to resist a federal government that attempts to bully, direct and control this state or any state.” Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, who Trump called “either a bad guy, or a very stupid one,” led the opposition alongside GOP leadership. The defeat exposes limits to Trump’s grip—even after Vice President Vance visited twice and invited lawmakers to the White House. More Republicans voted against Trump’s map than for it.

3. TRUMP BLOCKS STATES FROM REGULATING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Trump signed an executive order Wednesday creating a “single national framework” for AI that blocks states from enforcing their own regulations—despite dozens of states already passing laws on algorithmic discrimination, deepfake nudes, and child safety protections. The order directs the Justice Department to challenge “onerous” state laws and threatens to strip broadband funding from states that don’t comply. AI czar David Sacks, flanked by venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya, said the administration would push back on state regulations but protect child safety laws.

Legal experts say the executive order cannot restrict state regulation without Congress passing legislation—making court challenges certain. The move drew criticism from Trump’s own supporters, including conservative family advocacy groups calling it “a huge lost opportunity.” The order targets Democratic-led states like California and New York that have moved aggressively on AI oversight. Congress already rejected Trump’s attempt to impose a 10-year moratorium on state AI regulation in July when the Senate voted nearly unanimously to remove it from his domestic policy bill.

READ

THE GREATEST HEIST THE GREATEST HEIST BOOK 2 | Chapter 5 The Lair ZEV SHALEV · DEC 10