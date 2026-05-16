Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Gail Dragoo's avatar
Gail Dragoo
1h

Thank you, Zev. If our democratic leaders realize and are ready a new beginning, we will prevail. The old way of doing things will not succeed.

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Don Buckter's avatar
Don Buckter
41mEdited

Well done, sir! You are Canadian but you speak for democracy which knows nothing of boarders.

"We all may have come here on different ships, but we're all in the same boat now." - John Lewis

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