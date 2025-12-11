Mainstream Media Is the Enemy of the People, Tucker’s Shotgun, Trump’s War Theatre, Europe's Nuclear Option and Putin Blinks

5️⃣ The Citadel Exposed

Tucker Carlson told Olivia Nuzzi to fear for her life and offered her a shotgun. When the scandal broke, Nuzzi was elated—it meant she was back in touch with RFK Jr. She recruited her CAA agent and CNN spokesperson to smear Ryan Lizza. This is “an absolutely dark look into mainstream media’s collection of information to kill information or to keep powerful people in power.” The citadel where “if the secrets stay inside you can stay, if any of the secrets leak you’re in trouble.”

Mainstream media exists to “captain certain narratives on behalf of their executive relationships” and to “kill certain narratives, to hoover up information, catch and kill.” David Pecker admitted under oath: “Yeah, we were the arm of Donald Trump’s media empire.” Lizza isn’t a hero, but he’s exposing the system. And it was an affront when Trump said it, but it’s fucking true: mainstream media is the enemy of the people.

4️⃣ They Put Him on Zoom

Protesters stormed Noem’s hearing dressed as priests. But Democrats brought out Seijoon Park on Zoom—Purple Heart recipient, shot twice in Panama, deported to Korea after 14 years clean from minor 1990s drug offenses. “These guys are getting good with their stunts. You bring the guy that she deported for no fucking reason and you go, hey, tell him exactly why. This guy who got shot for America.”

Four percent. That’s how many deported people have criminal records. Not 40. Not 14. Four. “They’re getting rid of anybody that doesn’t look like them, doesn’t act like them, doesn’t talk like them.” A federal judge is investigating Noem for criminal contempt. Congress gave her $165 billion. Another judge ordered a release. The regime said no.

3️⃣ Epstein’s Algorithm: The Goodbye Letter

Eight days until December 19. But the real story is the algorithm Epstein left on his chalkboard—”almost as a goodbye letter to the world.” Left side: spheres of influence. Financial. Physics. Intellectual. Political. “This is where he would ultimately get so much power that would get someone like Donald Trump into the White House.”

He does it through deception. The illusion to lure people into his lair where plants would discover “exactly what the weakness of each individual was, what their truth was, their religious underpinning, where they’re most vulnerable for compromise.” Right side: music, time, subconscious. “The best place to do this deception is in the dark brain. So people don’t realize they’re being played.”

“It effectively is a way to control people, to extract information, to attain power.” Turning people into “prosthetics”—extensions of himself. Jean-Luc Brunel’s birthday message: E=MC². Epstein equals the model agency squared. “Biology is about deception,” Epstein said. He was using it “as a means to steal, as a means to destroy countries.” This is the calling card. Eight days.

2️⃣ Europe’s Kill Shot

Today Europe triggered Article 122 and seized $210 billion of Russia’s frozen assets. Going directly to Ukraine. To fight Russia. With Russia’s money. “Europe literally walked into the global vault and effectively told Donald Trump, you don’t run the world anymore, sunshine.”

Trump and Putin’s 28-point plan wanted that money to go to the U.S. and Russia to “rebuild” after the genocide. The EU said fuck that. Russia is “on the brink of financial collapse. Their hope was Donald Trump. That ain’t happening. It’s a kill shot.” Europe is prepared to trigger a $2.43 trillion bond sell-off of U.S. Treasury bonds. “How do you take down a mob? You attack their money.”

Lavrov: “There was a misunderstanding.” Translation: Russia knows it’s fucked. “There is more hope in Ukraine today because the EU decided to actually grow a spine than there has been in almost four years.”

1️⃣ Venezuela: Pure Theater

Trump held a war meeting Monday. Seized the tanker yesterday. Fifteen thousand troops deployed. Timeline: Christmas. “It’s always been about regime change. It has nothing to do with drugs. Just the oil.”

But: “I gotta be honest, I don’t think it happens.” Trump is “taco Trump—take it all back. He never follows through.” He starts fires, comes back as peacemaker. “I believe what he’s doing is setting up this whole war to be on the list of wars he solved.”

“Vladimir Putin is Maduro’s friend and Trump is Vladimir Putin’s friend and there’s no way anything is happening without Putin controlling it.” Add Xi. “This just might be a great big fucking theatrical operation that we’re kind of just suckers on the other end of. The deal might already have been made.”

The timing? “Epstein files come out on the 19th. They want to be at war by the 25th. It certainly smells like that’s not just coincidental.”

“That is why Americans don’t trust the government or the media because it’s just theater. It’s just nonsense.”

