PENTAGON BLOWS UP WHITE HOUSE COVER STORY: HEGSETH KILL ORDER WAS “PRESIDENTIALLY DIRECTED”

5️⃣ PENTAGON DIVORCES TRUMP AND HEGSETH

While Pete Hegseth sat in today’s cabinet meeting playing the loyal soldier, Pentagon spokesperson Kingsley Wilson was at the podium torching the White House’s scapegoat strategy. Asked about Admiral Frank Bradley’s role in the second strike that killed two survivors clinging to wreckage, Wilson didn’t mince words: the strikes were “presidentially directed,” the chain of command functioned as it should, and “the Secretary and the President are the ones directing these strikes.” As for Bradley’s follow-on strike? “The Secretary 100% agrees with.” The military just publicly divorced Trump and Hegseth—and put the chain of command on the record. Bookmark December 2nd. Pete Hegseth is in serious legal jeopardy, and if America doesn’t deal with it, the International Criminal Court will.

4️⃣ TRUMP HAS “NO IDEA” WHAT HIS MRI SCANNED

When asked on Air Force One what part of his body was examined in his October MRI, Trump offered this gem: “I have no idea. It wasn’t my brain because I took a cognitive test and I aced it.” The White House then released a memo using the word “perfect” four times—cardiovascular imaging “perfectly normal,” abdominal imaging “perfectly normal.” Noticeably absent: any mention of neurological evaluation. Compare this to the infamous 2015 letter where Trump dictated to Dr. Bornstein that he would be “the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.” Bornstein later admitted Trump wrote it himself. Same playbook, different decade.

3️⃣ RFK JR.’S VACCINE DEMOLITION BEGINS

The CDC’s advisory panel, stacked with Kennedy appointees, votes Thursday on ending universal hepatitis B vaccination at birth—a shot credited with a 99% drop in infections since 1991. Panel chair Kirk Milhoan, who called for halting mRNA vaccines in March, is now scrutinizing aluminum adjuvants despite 70 years of safe use. Industry officials say removing aluminum would cost billions and could pull vaccines from the market entirely. Kennedy’s deal with Trump was simple: drop out and get HHS. Now he’s delivering by dismantling childhood immunizations. Any changes here won’t be easy to reverse, and the consequences will be measured in children’s lives.

2️⃣ KUSHNER TOURS MOSCOW WHILE UKRAINE BURNS

Jared Kushner made his Kremlin debut alongside Steve Witkoff, getting the full Moscow walking tour from Putin’s money man Kirill Dmitriev before sitting down with the Russian president. The peace proposal is down from 28 points to 20. Zelensky calls it “better.” A U.S. official warned that Witkoff will come back making Russia’s counterproposal “sound like it’s a great deal.” Meanwhile, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi—Ukraine’s beloved former commander and current UK ambassador—just landed in Kyiv, tweeting “happy to be home.” If Trump wants regime change, he might get it. Just not the kind he’s expecting.

1️⃣ THE LUTNICK TARIFF SCAM: BETTING BILLIONS ON INSIDER KNOWLEDGE

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has been the administration’s loudest tariff cheerleader. Meanwhile, his sons at Cantor Fitzgerald have created a market buying tariff refund rights at 20-30 cents on the dollar from struggling businesses. The bet: SCOTUS will strike down Trump’s emergency tariffs, triggering a hundred-billion-dollar refund bonanza. Costco just sued the U.S. government for their money back. Two federal courts have already ruled the tariffs illegal. Cantor knows the decision is coming—because Lutnick knows. This is insider trading with SEC disclosures instead of duffel bags. Heads they win, tails you lose.

