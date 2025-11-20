"HANG THEM" Trump Threatens Death for Democrats Who Reminded Troops About Illegal Orders

BLACK FRIDAY SPECIAL

5️⃣ TRUMP’S DEATH THREAT MELTDOWN

Donald Trump spent last night threatening to execute six Democratic lawmakers—all military veterans or intelligence professionals—for reminding U.S. troops that they have a legal duty to refuse illegal orders. Hours after being forced to sign the Epstein Files Transparency Act following a 427-1 House vote, Trump posted “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!” and amplified a supporter’s call to “HANG THEM GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD!!” The targets: Senators Elissa Slotkin (former CIA), Mark Kelly (astronaut and Navy captain), plus Reps. Jason Crow, Chris Deluzio, Chrissy Houlahan, and Maggie Goodlander—all veterans who released a video titled “Don’t Give Up the Ship” explaining basic military law. Their message was simple: your oath is to the Constitution, not the president, and you can refuse orders that violate it. Trump’s response was to threaten capital punishment for free speech while declaring “their words cannot be allowed to stand” and demanding they be “arrested and put on trial.” This isn’t just rhetoric anymore—the Commander-in-Chief is threatening to hang members of Congress for teaching troops about the Uniform Code of Military Justice that JAG schools have taught for 80 years since Nuremberg.

4️⃣ TRUMP’S BEAUTY QUEEN PROSECUTOR NUKES COMEY CASE

Trump’s handpicked prosecutor in the James Comey revenge case just admitted in federal court that the grand jury never actually saw the final indictment they used to charge him. Lindsey Halligan—a 36-year-old former insurance lawyer and beauty pageant contestant with zero prosecutorial experience who met Trump at his golf club—indicted Comey four days into her new job as U.S. Attorney, over the objections of career prosecutors. Judges are now using phrases like “disturbing pattern of profound investigative missteps” and Comey’s lawyers argue the statute of limitations has expired, meaning the government can never fix this. The grand jury saw a three-count indictment, one count failed, so prosecutors just edited it down to two counts and filed it without going back—the constitutional shield against political prosecution just got paperwork-ed away by someone whose previous job was scrubbing “anti-American ideology” from the Smithsonian.

3️⃣ THE BANNON-EPSTEIN FILES: TRAFFICKING KATIE MILLER

New emails from the Epstein Files dump reveal Steve Bannon and Jeffrey Epstein discussing trafficking Stephen Miller’s wife, Katie Miller, to Epstein’s island and Zorro Ranch. “If you and Miss Miller want some privacy, you can use Island or Palm Beach House,” Epstein wrote. Bannon replied “Thanks brother” and “I’m all in” when Epstein suggested taking “Miss Miller to the ranch sometime this summer.” The emails reveal a pattern where Epstein didn’t just traffic underage girls—he deployed adult women as spies embedded in positions of power. The women came back and reported what they found out, collecting intelligence for leverage. This explains so much about how this network operated, from Melania to Katie Miller, and why these relationships might not be what they appear to be on the surface.

2️⃣ WYDEN DROPS JPMORGAN-EPSTEIN BOMBSHELL

Senator Ron Wyden released a report showing JPMorgan Chase executives enabled Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking operation while severely underreporting his suspicious transactions to the U.S. government for decades, potentially violating federal anti-money laundering laws. Top bank staff reporting directly to CEO Jamie Dimon closely supervised Epstein’s accounts, with one executive coaching Epstein on how to sanitize his suspiciously large cash withdrawals—$1.3 billion in transactions hidden until Epstein’s death. Wyden revealed that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is blocking release of Treasury’s Epstein file containing thousands of detailed bank records mapping the financial network, and called for criminal investigation of JPMorgan while accusing Trump and AG Pam Bondi of running “fake investigations” as cover. This isn’t just compliance failure—this connects to the systematic financial crimes that collapsed the economy in 2008, costing 10 million jobs and destroying the American middle class. The entire network has to go.

1️⃣ TRUMP COULD HAVE INVESTIGATED DEMOCRATS IN 2019, BUT DIDN’T

Trump was president when Jeffrey Epstein was arrested and died in 2019—Bill Barr was his Attorney General. They had all the evidence then. The evidence roster shows surveillance, video, photographs from multiple houses documenting exactly what happened and who was involved. “They would have known which famous people in the Democrats or the Republicans were involved in some crimes. But they chose not to prosecute any of those people,” Zev explained. Six years later, with the spotlight now turned on him, Trump is suddenly targeting Democrats while his own administration presided over the only two deaths in the Epstein network. “Did anybody in the Epstein ring die during other administrations?” Dean asked. “No, there was no Jeffrey Epstein accidentally committing suicide or whatever it was.” The 2019 arrests now look less like justice and more like an orchestrated operation to silence Epstein and Maxwell while protecting the broader network. Trump and Barr had the power to investigate everyone in 2019—they chose to go after only Epstein and Maxwell, who Trump now discusses commuting. “None of these other presidents were his best friend,” Zev pointed out. “Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were best friends. They were business partners.” Now Trump threatens to hang Democrats while pretending he just discovered files his own administration had six years ago. The files are coming in 30 days, and Trump knows they won’t be good for him.

