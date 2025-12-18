Epstein Photos, Trump’s Lies, GOP Revolt, Measles Crisis and 22 States in Recession

5️⃣ House Democrats Drop 68 Epstein Photos One Day Before DOJ Deadline

House Oversight Democrats released 68 new photos from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate one day before the Friday December 19 deadline for the Justice Department to release Epstein files. The photos come from a trove of 95,000 images the committee received last week, and the timing is deliberate—Garcia wants these in public view before Pam Bondi decides what to release tomorrow. Among the images: dozens of passports from women in Russia, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, and other countries. “Epstein used passports as a threat all the time,” Ellie Leonard explained on today’s show. “He would take away their passports—these were girls from all over the world. Girls who tried to escape the island by swimming away, he would detain them and restrain them, and the threat was always the passports.”

The passports reflect information about transfers of large amounts of money through JP Morgan that Senator Wyden has released, showing financial connections between these countries. Epstein would bring passports into JP Morgan Chase and open bank accounts in victims’ names without them present, with no birth dates or social security numbers required. “He’d go find a buddy and say here’s somebody new, can you write up an account for them? Here’s their passport,” Leonard noted. The photos also show quotes from Lolita inscribed on a woman’s body, Steve Bannon with Epstein, and other disturbing evidence.

4️⃣ Trump’s 19-Minute Speech Was All Lies

Donald Trump addressed the nation Wednesday night in what was supposed to be a Christmas message but turned into 19 minutes of economic lies. “That man just lied for 19 minutes and it was all the greatest mega hits too,” Dean said. Trump claimed he inherited a mess when he actually inherited 3.5% unemployment and 2.4% inflation. He promised an economic boom while 22 states are currently in recession. He said grocery costs are down significantly when grocery prices are up 30% since January 2020. He claimed turkey prices are down when wholesale turkey prices are actually up from 2024. The speech was such a disaster that insider reporting revealed Trump turned to his team afterward asking “how was it?” Susie Wiles said “great job, sir,” and Trump responded “I didn’t want to do that. Susie made me do it.” The speech showed over-the-top Christmas decorations but no actual Christmas theme. It seems Republicans are readying themselves to jettison Trump as the economic data contradicts every claim he makes.

3️⃣ Four Republicans Break Ranks, Force ACA Vote

Four House Republicans signed the Democratic discharge petition Wednesday, giving Hakeem Jeffries the 218 signatures needed to force a vote on extending Affordable Care Act subsidies. Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania signed first, followed by Lawler of New York, then Bresnahan and Mackenzie of Pennsylvania. This is the third successful discharge petition against Mike Johnson this year, following the Epstein files release and proxy voting. Twenty-two million Americans face doubled health insurance premiums starting December 31—just 13 days away. When reporters asked Johnson if he’d lost control of the House, he insisted “I have not lost control of the House”—exactly what speakers say when they’ve lost control. The vote won’t occur until January due to House rules requiring a seven-day waiting period, but the pressure on the Senate is mounting. Johnson blocked the vote despite pleas from swing-district Republicans who are watching their constituents face financial devastation.

2️⃣ America Nearing 2,000 Measles Cases, Losing Elimination Status

The United States confirmed 1,958 measles cases as of December 16, the highest annual total in over 30 years and approaching the 1992 record of 2,216 cases. America now faces losing its measles elimination status by the January 2026 deadline after holding it for 25 years. “Measles are so back bro,” Dean said. “People are having measles parties.” There have been 49 measles outbreaks in 2025 compared to just 16 in 2024. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is directly connected to the crisis—he started measles outbreaks about seven or eight years ago in American Samoa. “The story about what he did to American Samoans so that he could get data and come back to the United States and tell everybody not to get vaccinated for measles and the chicken pox is absolutely one of the most incredible stories you’ll ever hear,” Dean explained. The national vaccination rate has dropped to 92.5%, below the 95% threshold needed for herd immunity. Canada has already lost its measles elimination status. Trump’s acting CDC director is now suggesting breaking up the MMR shot despite zero scientific evidence supporting this dangerous recommendation.

1️⃣ 22 States Already in Recession Before Tariffs Hit

Mark Zandi at Moody’s Analytics calculates 22 states are in recession right now, today, before Trump’s China tariffs deliver their full impact. That’s up from just three states showing negative growth in the previous quarter. Eleven states are seeing jobs actually fall. Deloitte projects a recession beginning in the fourth quarter of 2026 and lasting into 2027, with unemployment hitting 5%. “Beef is up seven times. Chicken’s up four times. Fish is up nine times in certain states,” Zev explained. “You have 22 states in the United States of America that are in a deep recession right now. And Chinese tariffs hasn’t even hit. The economy in the United States is not just dying. It is dead.” Consumer sentiment sits at 51, down 29% from one year ago. Seventy-five percent of Americans report their income isn’t keeping pace with inflation. The recession is spreading at an accelerating pace—from three states to 22 states in a single quarter—and the timeline means economic collapse will hit precisely before the November 2026 midterm elections. While Trump delivers prime time speeches claiming economic rescue, nearly half the country is already drowning.

Tomorrow the Justice Department faces its deadline to release the Epstein files Trump signed into law.

