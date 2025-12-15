Trump Mocks Rob Reiner’s Murder, Bondi Beach Massacre, Kash Patel Blows Another Manhunt, NATO Dies, and America’s Healthcare Cliff

5️⃣ Trump’s Gleeful Post About Rob Reiner

Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were found stabbed to death in their Brentwood home yesterday. Their 32-year-old son Nick, who struggled with addiction, has been arrested. Billy Crystal and Larry David arrived at the house after police. Tributes poured in from Obama, Kathy Bates, Steve Schmidt. Then Trump posted on Truth Social that Reiner died from “Trump Derangement Syndrome”—gleefully mocking a murder victim at Christmas. Compare that to how Reiner responded to Charlie Kirk’s murder: “Horror. Absolute horror. That should never happen to anybody.” That’s the difference between these two men. One is human. One is not.

4️⃣ Bondi Beach Massacre: The Hero They Won’t Talk About

A father and son opened fire at a Hanukkah celebration on Sydney’s Bondi Beach, killing 16 people—Australia’s deadliest mass shooting since 1996. A 10-year-old girl. A rabbi. Holocaust survivor Alex Kleytman who died shielding his wife. But here’s who nobody’s talking about: Ahmed al-Ahmed, a 43-year-old Muslim fruit shop owner, got shot twice, tackled one gunman, beat the shit out of him, held him at gunpoint until police arrived. Netanyahu isn’t saying a word about that. He’s too busy blaming the Australian PM—the same playbook every time: weaponize tragedy against groups you want to hurt.

3️⃣ The Death of NATO

After four years of war, Ukraine is giving up on NATO membership. Zelensky announced in Berlin—ahead of talks with Trump envoys Witkoff and Kushner—that Ukraine will accept “security guarantees” instead of Article 5 protection. This was Putin’s number one demand before and during the invasion. Russia is defeating NATO without firing a single shot against NATO forces. European leaders are saying it: the end of Pax Americana. America led the world for 80 years. Trump wrecked it in 11 months.

2️⃣ 22 Million Americans About to Lose Healthcare

Twenty-two million Americans will see health insurance premiums double when ACA subsidies expire December 31st. Today is enrollment deadline—people signing up without knowing what they’ll owe. Congress deadlocked. Average enrollees pay $1,016 more per year. Four million lose coverage entirely. 712,000 medical bankruptcies last year. Wait until these cuts hit red states. Meanwhile, Trump’s handling of the Epstein files is the number one issue causing him to lose support among his own MAGA base.

1️⃣ Kash Patel Screws Up Another Manhunt

Brown University shooter still at large, day three. Two students dead, nine wounded. FBI Director Kash Patel prematurely touted capturing a suspect—released without charges hours later. Same thing he did with Charlie Kirk. Within 20 minutes of the shooting, Patel starts tweeting. Hour later: “We got him.” Within 40 minutes, Providence police: “It’s not our guy.” Patel: “Charge him anyway.” That’s not how it works, Kash. Meanwhile the actual shooter walks free.

The President of the United States is a pedophile rapist money launderer for the Russian mob, and his Epstein-imported hooker wife is reading kids’ books at the White House—badly. That is the state of America today.

