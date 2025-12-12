The New Epstein Photos Prove Trump Lied

The House Oversight Committee dropped 95,000 photographs from Jeffrey Epstein’s vault today. Ninety-five thousand images from the convicted sex trafficker’s personal collection. And in those photos, there’s Donald Trump—on Epstein’s plane, surrounded by young women in private settings.

And they prove he lied about all of it.

Trump claimed he was never on that plane. Here’s photographic evidence he was.

The photos show Trump disheveled, tie undone, clearly comfortable in Epstein’s world. Trump on the plane. Trump in Epstein’s private spaces.

Every single one of these photographs came from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate. He kept them. He archived them. He maintained this evidence for a reason.

What The Photos Actually Prove

Trump on Epstein’s plane - despite claiming he never flew on it.

Trump clearly comfortable in Epstein’s world - not the casual acquaintance he claimed.

These aren’t paparazzi shots. These aren’t public event photos. These came from Epstein’s personal vault. He kept them. He archived them. And now we know why—leverage.

Michael Wolff Saw The Other Photos

We know there are worse photos. Michael Wolff was shown photographs of Trump at a pool, surrounded by very young women. Wolff described visible stains on Trump’s pants. He told Langdon Thomas of the New York Times about these photos, even suggested the Times should publish them, then backed away from that offer.

Those photos are still out there. Still in someone’s possession. Still potential evidence of what actually happened in Epstein’s network.

What We Know From The Archive

The photos released today connect to evidence that’s been hiding in plain sight in the Epstein archive. r

Trump partied with Epstein for years. Trump said Epstein “likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.” Trump recruited women from Mar-a-Lago for Epstein’s operation—Virginia Giuffre was working there as a towel girl when she was recruited at 15.

Trump claimed he barely knew Epstein. The photos prove that was a lie.

Trump claimed he was never on Epstein’s plane. The photos prove that was a lie.

Every denial, demolished by photographic evidence Epstein himself preserved.

Why This Matters Now

These photos prove he maintained a close relationship with a convicted sex trafficker and lied repeatedly about it. They prove he was comfortable in Epstein’s world—on his plane, in private settings with young women.

The question isn’t whether Trump partied with Epstein—the photos prove he did. The question is what else happened that we’re not seeing in the photos they can actually release.

