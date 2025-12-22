FiveStack LIVE: Denmark Summons U.S. Ambassador as Trump’s War Footing Expands

Danish intelligence analyst Jacob Kaarsbo joined us fresh from a South African safari to deliver a sobering assessment of Trump’s Greenland gambit: “The American ambassador gets called more to our foreign ministry than the Russian ambassador nowadays.”

That sentence alone tells you where we are.

Today’s FiveStack is presented by Ground News — Get 40% off for our viewers

5️⃣ DENMARK SUMMONS U.S. ENVOY OVER GREENLAND

Trump named Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as special envoy to Greenland—a man who literally wrote a dissertation arguing America should take over the island. Denmark’s Foreign Ministry summoned the U.S. ambassador today to ask what exactly this envoy plans to do.

Jacob’s assessment was blunt: “It’s a page right out of Putin’s playbook. It’s the same bullshit. It’s the same arguments you hear from the Kremlin.”

When asked about the path forward, Jacob didn’t mince words: “The only way to avoid war and military escalation is by showing we’re not afraid of it. Deterrence. It’s the same way deterrence works against Putin.”

Most Greenlanders have voted against joining the United States. They have no interest in becoming American. Yet Trump sends operatives anyway—the same playbook he’s running with Pete Hoekstra in Canada.

4️⃣ WHITE HOUSE BUNKER: SECURITY ISSUES ACKNOWLEDGED

SpyTalk reported that the Trump administration has for the first time acknowledged “substantial security issues” related to the destruction of the East Wing—an apparent reference to the Presidential Emergency Operations Center, the underground bunker built to protect the president from enemy attack.

They demolished the entire East Wing for a $400 million “ballroom.” The bunker work is expected to be completed by the end of this month. A federal judge declined to halt construction despite a National Trust lawsuit, with the government arguing national security—arguments kept secret from the public.

This isn’t just a ballroom. It’s a bomb-proofed data center with AI built in, designed to give the White House total control of government information flow. You don’t build a bomb-proofed data center unless you’re thinking it might be bombed.

3️⃣ DOJ VIOLATES EPSTEIN LAW—NAMES HIDDEN

The Department of Justice is now in federal violation. They missed Friday’s deadline to release all Epstein files under the Epstein Files Transparency Act—the law Trump reluctantly signed after House Democrats forced it through.

What they did release was heavily redacted. At least 16 files disappeared from the DOJ website, including a photograph of Donald Trump found inside Epstein’s desk. After public uproar, they put it back.

The cover-up is falling apart every second it continues. We know there are 297 gigabytes of evidence documents, hard drives, CDs, and videos involving at least 20 prominent men. We got three percent of what the law requires.

Bill Clinton’s photos stayed up. Donald Trump’s came down. If there are “national security” reasons for hiding Trump, those same reasons would apply to a former president named Clinton. But they don’t apply it evenly because this isn’t about security. It’s a cover-up.

Want a great deal on the news tool Dean and Zev use?

Subscribe to Ground News

We partnered with Ground News because their mission matches ours—help people see the full picture. They aggregate thousands of stories daily and show you how each outlet covers them: political lean, ownership, factuality. So when a story disappears from one side of the media landscape, you’ll know. Ground News doesn’t tell you what to think. They show you who’s funding the narrative so you can decide for yourself.

Get 40% off the Vantage Plan →

2️⃣ CBS KILLS TORTURE EXPOSÉ BEFORE AIR

CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss pulled a fully vetted 60 Minutes segment on torture at El Salvador’s CECOT prison—where Trump is deporting Venezuelan immigrants—just three hours before Sunday’s broadcast.

The segment had been screened five times. Cleared by CBS attorneys. Cleared by Standards and Practices. Correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi called it “corporate censorship” and “a political decision, not an editorial one.”

Human Rights Watch has documented systematic torture at CECOT, describing it as “hell.” But Americans won’t see that on 60 Minutes.

Paramount’s new owner David Ellison is seeking Trump’s approval to acquire CNN. The same Ellison family building the underground data fortress beneath the White House. Connect those dots.

1️⃣ VENEZUELA BLOCKADE—THIRD TANKER PURSUED

The U.S. Coast Guard is in active pursuit of a Venezuelan-linked oil tanker right now—the third vessel targeted in less than two weeks as Trump’s total blockade intensifies.

Saturday’s seizure of the Centuries—a Panama-flagged tanker carrying 1.8 million barrels of Venezuelan crude—wasn’t even on any U.S. sanctions list.

Senator Rand Paul, perhaps the most conservative voice in the Senate, called the seizure “a provocation and a prelude to war.”

This is American piracy. They’re boarding tankers, claiming oil belongs to America, and daring Venezuela to react. The moment Venezuela responds, Trump gets his pretext.

THE THREAD

Denmark. The bunker. The Epstein cover-up. CBS censorship. Venezuela.

These aren’t five separate stories. They’re one story: an administration preparing for war while consolidating control of information, burying evidence, and silencing journalists who might tell you about it.

Jacob Kaarsbo spent 15 years in Danish intelligence. He’s not easily alarmed. Today he told us the U.S. is no longer an ally—it’s a threat.

Welcome to the pre-war.

Share

How to Redeem your Ground News Offer:

Go To GroundNews.cm/FiveStack and Get 40% off the Vantage Plan →

Thank you Nick Paro, Northern Variables, Cat, Cheech Previti, Robin Payes, and many others for tuning into my live video with Dean Blundell! Join me for my next live video in the app.