Exposing The Epstein-Thiel-Trump Nexus; Norway's Former PM Arrested Over Epstein; Regime to Spend $38 B on Detention Centers; Don Lemon In Court

5️⃣ Cohen Flips Again

Michael Cohen surfaced on the PBD podcast in a pre-recorded interview that Lev Parnas flagged as an audition tape for Donald Trump. Cohen spent ten minutes insisting he never once witnessed Trump interact with Jeffrey Epstein — still calling him “the boss” — then let slip: “However, there was one file.” A Jane Doe lawsuit crossed his desk. Trump said “make it go away.” Cohen admitted he still doesn’t know who the person was or how old they were. “Michael Cohen is full of shit,” Dean said. “He changes depending on his audience.” According to Parnas, who’s known Cohen for 40 years, he’s desperately trying to get back into Trump’s circle for a pardon.

4️⃣ Epstein-Thiel-Russia Network

Zev’s deep-dive into every Epstein-Thiel email revealed something unreported: Epstein connected Peter Thiel directly to Russian intelligence figures during the 2016 campaign. Five weeks before the election, Epstein’s assistant coordinated meetings between Thiel and Vitaly Churkin, Russia’s UN ambassador and known handler. Separately, Epstein introduced Thiel to FSB-trained Sergei Belayakov from Putin’s economic ministry. Epstein also told Thiel he was heading to Mar-a-Lago to suggest replacements for Treasury Secretary Mnuchin. “Jeffrey Epstein didn’t just play a central role in Trump’s pedophilic life,” Zev said. “He played a central role in filling out his administration.” Dean called the interactive relationship map connecting Thiel, Trump, Putin, Musk, Kushner, and Bannon “a fucking map of the most important people in the destruction of the United States.”

3️⃣ Epstein Scalp Counter

Three more scalps in 24 hours. Former Norwegian Prime Minister Thorbjorn Jagland was arrested at his home — the first head of state taken down by the Epstein files. Goldman Sachs chief legal officer Kathy Ruemmler resigned after emails showed she called Epstein “Uncle Jeffrey” and spoke with him daily. DP World chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, who oversaw 10% of global trade, resigned after a torture video surfaced. The running list now includes Brad Karp, Peter Mandelson (criminally charged), Morgan McSweeney, Miroslav Lajcak, Joanna Rubinstein, Peter Attia, David Ross, and Larry Summers. “They can arrest prime ministers and defrock Prince Andrew,” Dean said, “but they can’t get Donald fucking Trump.”

2️⃣ Don Lemon Pleads Not Guilty

Don Lemon pleaded not guilty in St. Paul federal court for covering an anti-ICE protest at a Minneapolis church. Prosecutors charged him under a KKK-era religious freedom statute from the 1920s. The original Minnesota prosecutor refused to bring the case and was fired. “Don Lemon did not commit a crime. Don Lemon walked into a church,” Dean said. “They arrested him because he’s Black and because he’s a reporter and because they hate him.” Attorney Abbe Lowell is mounting a First Amendment defense. Dean called the prosecution “the dumbest fucking thing among millions of other dumb things the Trump regime has done” — one that turned Lemon into a martyr for press freedom.

1️⃣ $38 Billion Detention Machine

ICE plans to spend $38.3 billion converting warehouses into a mass detention network holding nearly 100,000 people, according to documents published on New Hampshire’s state website Thursday. Sixteen processing centers will hold 1,000 to 1,500 detainees each. Eight mega-centers will hold 7,000 to 10,000 for deportation staging. The news broke as DHS shut down for the third time after Senate Democrats blocked funding, demanding ICE reforms following the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. “This is obviously not just intended for immigrants,” Zev said. “We’ve seen how this rolls out in other autocratic states. This will turn into detention centers for dissidents.”

The Epstein files are rewriting the history of how Donald Trump came to power. The question is no longer just about sex crimes — it’s about whether Jeffrey Epstein helped rig a presidential election.

