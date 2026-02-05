BREAKING NEWS: FBI Investigating If Kidnapping of Savannah Guthrie’s Mother May Be Tied To Mexican Cartels

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today Show anchor Savannah Guthrie, was taken from her Catalina Foothills home on January 31st—just 60 miles from the Arizona-Mexico border. Ransom demands for millions in Bitcoin were sent to TMZ and local news outlets. Police discovered a sophisticated operation: the doorbell camera was digitally disconnected at 1:47 a.m., physical hardware was removed from the front door, and blood matching Nancy’s DNA appeared on the doorstep. Dean observed, “You can pretty much say this is a professional hit of some sort,” noting that “this kind of thing doesn’t tend to happen in America” outside of 1990s Medellín cartel cases. The timing, methods, and crypto demands raise questions as the Epstein files consume national attention and Trump seeks political cover.

President Trump who has shown zero compassion for families separated at the border, for victims of mass shootings, for the parents of dead soldiers. Yet he personally called Savannah Guthrie and directed 'ALL Federal Law Enforcement' to the case.

Former FBI agent Chris O’leary says investigators would be assessing the involvement of Mexican cartels known for these type of kidnapping plots.

A Chihuahua state advisory board leader said explicitly: the decrease in migrant flow is forcing organized crime to "find different ways to obtain resources." Kidnappings for ransom are surging in border cities. Juarez alone saw eight civilians kidnapped for ransom in early 2025, including a businesswoman, a doctor, a retiree. One was shot dead after a $40,000 ransom wasn't paid.

Trump has deep ties to the very cartels operating along the Arizona border. His granted members of the Sinaloa cartel permanent residence in the US. This story is dominating the news at a time when Epstein would be the main talking points.

5️⃣ Brad Karp Steps Down as Epstein Reckoning Accelerates

The chairman of Paul Weiss, one of America’s most powerful corporate law firms, resigned after newly released Epstein files revealed email exchanges with the convicted sex trafficker—exchanges that occurred after his conviction. Dean emphasized that “every one of these people had something to do with him after he was convicted” and publicly outed as a pedophile. The broader Epstein reckoning is picking up speed with calls for Hillary Clinton’s public testimony, though House Oversight Chair Comer wants to keep it private. Bill Gates, Leon Black, Leslie Wexner, Jess Staley, and Jamie Dimon should all be testifying, Zev argued, noting Trump’s name appears 38,000 times in the files—yet he remains untouched.

4️⃣ Peter Attia’s 1,700 Epstein Emails Expose the Loop

The Canadian longevity guru appears in the Epstein files not once, but 1,700 times—with communications continuing years after Epstein’s conviction. One email from Attia to Epstein reads, “The biggest problem with being friends with you—the life you lead is so outrageous, and yet I can’t tell a soul.” Another email discusses Little St. James Island with unmistakable innuendo. Dean stated flatly: “Those 1,700 mentions are not a fucking accident, especially when that proximity in those mentions occur after Epstein’s conviction.” Remarkably, Attia was just hired by Bari Weiss to CBS News, while Peter Thiel—who appears 1,800 times in the files—recommended Alan Dershowitz as a potential contributor to her “credible” news operation.

3️⃣ Jeff Bezos Guts Washington Post, Courts Power

Jeff Bezos fired 300 journalists from the Washington Post, the most significant staffing cut at a major American newspaper since 2008—despite having no financial pressure to do so. Dean noted the connection: immediately after the theatrical launch of Hooker and Boots (the Melania Trump film Bezos bankrolled with $75 million), Pete Hegseth visited Blue Origin to discuss billions in NASA and space grants. The film itself was ticket-laundered—only 22,000 people worldwide actually watched it, with military personnel forced to attend. Bezos pulled Kamala Harris’s endorsement mid-election and now silences his newsroom. Dean concluded: “Jeff Bezos only cares about himself. He doesn’t give a fuck about democracy. He never did.”

2️⃣ Tulsi Gabbard Raids Voter Files Under Trump’s Watch

The DNI, a Russian asset tied to a Hawaiian cult, personally attended FBI raids on Fulton County offices and seized voter rolls and voting machines. She claimed “serious irregularities” but has disclosed nothing. Trump initially said he didn’t order it; then blamed Pam Bondi (who is now unavailable for comment). Two months prior, Gabbard conducted the same operation in Puerto Rico. Dean stressed the illegal absurdity: “She’s the director of national intelligence—that’s outward focus—yet she’s a Trump and Putin operative desperate to cook 2026.” The goal appears to be manufacturing evidence of election fraud to justify ending democracy itself.

1️⃣ Vance Admits: It’s a New World Order

Vice President J.D. Vance told Megyn Kelly that Trump is forging “a new world order” in trade, globalization, and alliance structures—willing to shake up NATO and abandon old relationships. Dean translated bluntly: “Fuck democracy. We’re in it for the elites and the kleptocracy, and we’re going to work with the world’s worst people.” A new study shows 72% of the world now lives under autocratic rule, with America classified as an autocracy. Trump has destroyed every American trade alliance, leaving only “failed petro-states and dictators” as partners. The new world order means one thing: Trump is the dictator, nobody else has rights, and democracy is dead.

Democracy dies in darkness, but Jeff Bezos turned off the lights on purpose.

The FiveStack is available as an audio podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. The FiveStack is a co-production of deanblundell.substack.com and narativ.org.