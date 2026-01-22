Jack Smith: "Donald Trump is Most Responsible for What Happened”

The second part of Jack Smith’s testimony delivered the most damaging evidence against Trump. Democrats played audio of the infamous Raffensperger call where Trump demanded Georgia’s Secretary of State “find 11,780 votes.” Smith testified that Trump threatened Raffensperger with criminal prosecution when the Republican official wouldn’t comply. A Georgia fake elector witness described being told his vote would only be used if they won in court, then watching Trump try to use those fraudulent certificates anyway.

Smith testified unequivocally that Trump was “the person most responsible for what happened at the Capitol” and that the attack was “foreseeable to him.” The special counsel revealed that multiple January 6 rioters admitted they committed crimes “at the behest and in the name of Donald Trump.” Even the QAnon Shaman’s lawyer stated his client “heard the words of the president. He believed them. He genuinely believed them.”

The hearing took a dramatic turn when a Texas Republican congressman revealed he learned just three weeks ago that his own phone records had been subpoenaed by Smith’s team in 2022. Scott Perry’s phone was physically seized from him in front of his family. Republicans claimed over 400 conservative groups and leaders had their financial records and phone data obtained, including Cleta Mitchell, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis. Smith defended the subpoenas as standard investigative practice when examining a criminal conspiracy.

Throughout the questioning, Smith drew a clear line: Trump was free to say falsely that he won the election, but he was not free to use knowingly false statements to target a lawful government function. The certification process from December 14th through January 6th was that lawful function, and Smith’s evidence showed Trump crossed that line repeatedly.

Part 2 includes discussion and analysis with Dean Blundell and Nick Paro examining the implications of Smith’s testimony and the clips that matter most.

