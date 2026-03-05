Noem Fired, Bondi Subpoenaed on Epstein, and Lev Parnas Enters the Ring

Lev Parnas announced he is running for Congress in Florida’s 27th District, and he joined me on the FiveStack to lay out his case. The former Trump insider who helped build MAGA told the FiveStack he’s the only candidate in any race who actually knows Trump’s inner circle from the inside — Pam Bondi, Corey Lewandowski, the whole operation. “I helped build MAGA, and I’m the only one that knows how to take MAGA apart piece by piece, truth by truth, fact by fact,” Parnas said. He’s running a grassroots campaign, no corporate money, no billionaires, in a district where Donald Trump himself would be one of his constituents. The primary is in August.

4️⃣ Senate Kills War Powers Vote — Again

The Senate voted 47-53 to reject a resolution blocking Trump from further strikes in Iran without congressional authorization. Only one Republican, Rand Paul, voted yes. Democrat John Fetterman voted no. It’s the eighth failed war powers vote since June 2025, and Congress still won’t call it a war. Meanwhile, U.S.-Israeli strikes continue across Iran, a fourth front has opened with Kurdish forces, the conflict is spreading to Azerbaijan, a thousand people have been killed since Saturday, and oil routes through the Strait of Hormuz have been disrupted. Oil prices climbing toward $80 will gut any Republican hopes of juicing the economy before November.

3️⃣ Bondi Subpoenaed on Epstein

The House Oversight Committee voted 24-19 to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi for a closed-door, taped deposition on the DOJ’s handling of Epstein records. Five Republicans crossed over to join Democrats — a stunning break in party discipline. Bondi will be the highest-ranking sitting official to appear before the panel. She either tells the truth, which devastates the president, or she dodges perjury while refusing to give the full story. Either way, terrible optics for Trump heading into November.

2️⃣ DOJ Scrubs FBI Interviews With Epstein Victim

The DOJ removed and withheld FBI interviews with a woman who accused both Epstein and Trump of sexually assaulting her when she was approximately 13. The FBI interviewed her four times. Only the first interview was released — and that one doesn’t mention Trump. Three interviews totaling 50 pages are simply gone. There are also unconfirmed reports of another 50,000 Epstein files from the FBI set to drop.

1️⃣ Noem Fired, Mullin Takes Over DHS

Trump announced on Truth Social that Kristi Noem is out as Secretary of Homeland Security, replaced by Senator Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma effective March 31. Noem threw Trump under the bus under oath on the $220 million ad campaign, couldn’t answer whether she had sexual relations with Corey Lewandowski, called slain Americans domestic terrorists, and let her lover run the department. Mullin is a friend of Noem’s and an MMA fighter who will bring a harder edge to the immigration file — but the damage is done. This is the first real loyalist fired from Trump’s cabinet, and the cracks in the presidency are showing.

The FiveStack returns tomorrow with Dean Blundell. Today’s show featured Lev Parnas as a special guest.

Share

The FiveStack is available as an audio podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. The FiveStack is a co-production of deanblundell.substack.com and narativ.org.