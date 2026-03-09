Iran’s New Supreme Leader, Russia and China Join the War, Western Alliance Shatters, Oil Crisis Deepens, and Trump Holds America Hostage With the SAVE Act

5️⃣ Khamenei’s Son Takes Power

Iran’s Assembly of Experts, 88 clerics in total, did not hesitate for a single minute in naming Mustafa Khamenei, 56, as the country’s new Supreme Leader — one week after a joint U.S.-Israeli airstrike killed his father, the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with his mother and brother. Mustafa was already considered more hardline than his father before the assassinations, and Trump’s response was to say he’s “not happy with the choice” and that the new leader “won’t last long.” As Blundell put it, “You’ve just put the craziest son of a bitch in the bloodline in power — the bloodline of the people that Donald Trump literally just murdered in cold blood.” The Ayatollah is not merely a head of state in Iran; he is seen as Allah’s representative on earth. A camel herder in Kuwait found empty ATACMS and HIMARS missile containers this weekend, confirming Kuwait allowed the U.S. to fire precision-guided munitions into Iran from its territory. Blundell called it what it is: “Donald Trump has started a generational blood war — signed on behalf of the United States when America has not given approval for this war.”

4️⃣ Russia and China Join the War Against America

The Washington Post confirmed what multiple U.S. officials have now verified: Russia is providing Iran with satellite imagery and targeting intelligence on the locations of U.S. warships and aircraft. This is the first confirmed evidence of a major U.S. adversary actively participating in the war effort against American forces. Meanwhile, China has deployed its Liawang-1 signals intelligence vessel to the Gulf of Oman and is supplying Iran with ballistic missiles and the chemicals needed to manufacture them. When asked about Russia’s targeting of U.S. forces aboard Air Force One, Trump said “I still trust Putin.” When asked about China’s intelligence ship, he said “I’m not worried about it.” An estimated 23 American service members are dead, some potentially from intelligence shared by Russia with Iran. Shalev called it plainly: “This is a Chinese-Russian-Donald Trump-Israel alliance to destabilize America. This is treason.”

3️⃣ The Western Alliance Is Shattered

The Western alliance that held together through the Cold War, two Gulf Wars, and the war on terror is fracturing in real time. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told Parliament the UK would not join U.S.-Israeli offensive strikes, then reversed course and offered to send two aircraft carriers and 50 F-35Bs to help rotate American forces. Trump responded on Truth Social: “We don’t need people to join wars after we’ve already won.” This on the same day Iranian missiles pummeled U.S. military installations in Bahrain and Kuwait’s social security building burned to the ground. Blundell revealed exclusive intelligence that Trump’s next pretext to break Canada is already built around Iran — Canada’s Border Services Agency has been investigating 95 cases involving high-ranking members of the Iranian regime living in Canada, with 28 formally identified as inadmissible and only one removed. Blundell warned that Iranian sleeper cells may have already been activated and Trump will use IRGC networks in Canada as a ready-made excuse to escalate against America’s northern neighbor.

2️⃣ Oil Spikes, Economy in Free Fall

G-7 leaders met Monday to discuss tapping emergency oil reserves as crude prices spiked to levels not seen since the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — and walked away with nothing. Brent crude spiked overnight to just under $120 a barrel. Diesel hit $4 to $5 a gallon, strangling the supply chain that keeps the American economy moving. Roughly 400 oil tankers are sitting idle in the Strait of Hormuz while Iran dares anyone to try to pass. Trump’s solution, offered on Fox News: “Some shipping company’s got to have the guts to give it a go.” He then told Americans they should consider it “an honor” to pay sky-high gas prices because they’re taking out a terrorist regime.

1️⃣ Trump Locks the Doors With the SAVE Act

While war rages and the economy craters, Trump announced he will not sign any legislation until the Senate passes the SAVE Act — a bill designed to rig the November elections. Blundell’s detailed breakdown exposed the scope: the bill requires documentary proof of citizenship to register, but 146 million Americans lack valid passports and the bill does not accept driver’s licenses, Real ID, or even military ID. It kills online voter registration in 42 states, requires in-person registration for any change including moving apartments or changing your name after marriage. That last provision alone would disenfranchise an estimated 69 million American women whose birth certificates no longer match their legal names. The bill also creates criminal penalties for anyone who registers a voter without proper documents. Blundell was blunt: “Every single piece of this bill is designed not to suppress, but to gut voters’ rights. He’s coming for the female vote, the migrant vote, the color vote, the poor vote, the old person’s vote.”

A transnational criminal organization has seized control of the United States, launched a treasonous war that serves Russia and China, and is now locking the doors so no one can vote them out.

