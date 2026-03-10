Iran Day 11, the Witkoff-Kushner Trap, a Girls’ School Bombed, Toronto Under Fire and Trump’s Kids Cash In

This episode of The FiveStack is brought to you by Ground News — the app we use every day to find the stories that matter. Get 40% off the Vantage plan at groundnews.com/fivestack or just click this button.

5️⃣ Iran War Day 11: 140 Wounded, 7 Dead

The Pentagon confirmed 140 American service members wounded, eight severely, with seven dead on Day 11 of the Iran war. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth promised the most intense bombing day yet while the IRGC vows Iran will decide when this war ends. Former Danish intelligence officer Jacob Carsbo, author of the bestseller “Subverted” and Denmark’s former top Middle East spook, joined the show and warned that Iran has 47 years of preparation behind it. “They seem to believe wars are a computer game,” he said of the Trump administration. “They didn’t even evacuate non-essential personnel at the embassies.” Dean put the real death toll closer to 20-22, saying “this is a regime of unprepared cacostocracists” fighting a war “only for hubris.”

4️⃣ Witkoff and Kushner Trapped Trump Into War

Zev laid out the Narativ thesis: Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner walked Trump into a war that serves Russian and Saudi interests. Witkoff went on CNBC and said “we can take Russia at their word” that Moscow wasn’t sharing targeting data with Iran — while intelligence confirms Russia was doing exactly that. Kushner holds $2 billion from the Saudi Public Investment Fund with another $137 million payment due in August. “Jared and Steve go to Iran to negotiate in terrible faith because they know they’re going to attack Iran,” Dean said. Zev connected all three threads: America was lured into the war by Russian-compromised envoys, lured into bombing a girls’ school to destroy its moral standing, and had its post-war plan destroyed when the initial strikes killed the IRGC successors Trump planned to install.

We checked the Witkoff-Epstein connection on Ground News and the bias meter tells you everything. Trump's special envoy tied to Russian mob real estate, Jeffrey Epstein's financial network, and now the architect of a fake diplomacy that trapped America into war — and it's virtually invisible in right-wing media. It barely registers in mainstream outlets. The only places covering it consistently are independent journalists and a handful of left-leaning sources. That's the kind of blind spot Ground News was built to expose. When you can see who's covering a story and who's burying it, the silence becomes the story.

3️⃣ Toronto Consulate Shot Up

Two men fired multiple rounds at the U.S. Consulate on University Avenue in Toronto at 4:29 a.m., making it the 15th attack on American diplomatic targets across five continents since the war began. Carsbo confirmed Iranian intelligence and the Quds Force have been nurturing sleeper cells worldwide for decades, from Scandinavia to Latin America. Dean warned the Trump regime will weaponize the attack to frame Canada as IRGC-friendly, noting Trump called Prime Minister Carney “his governor of Canada” the same day. “This war is coming home to North America quite quickly,” Zev said.

2️⃣ U.S. Bombed the Girls’ School

Bellingcat, the New York Times, BBC Verify, and CNN have all confirmed a U.S. Tomahawk cruise missile struck the Minab school compound, killing between 165 and 180 people including students at a girls’ school next to an IRGC facility. Trump initially claimed Iran bombed the school, then said he was “willing to live with that report.” Zev raised the critical question nobody else is asking: “Who gave them that information? Because whoever gave them that information knew there was a girls’ school next to the IRGC facility they were trying to strike.”

1️⃣ Trump Inc. Cashes In on War

Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. — whom Dean dubbed “Uday and Kuse” — merged their golf course holding company with Powerus, a Florida drone manufacturer now targeting the Pentagon’s $1 billion drone procurement budget. Ukraine offered the White House a $20 million drone defense system seven months ago and was ignored, while Trump’s sons filed the first RFP to supply drones to the military their father commands. Dean closed with Thomas Massie’s revelation that Trump personally threatened to destroy him for pushing the Epstein Act: “Everything we talked about today is to protect one man.”

