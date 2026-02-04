Buried Bodies at Two Locations: The Epstein Files Point to Trump’s Golf Course and Zorro Ranch

Today’s FiveStack became a One Stack. The allegations in the Epstein files were too significant to rush through. Congressman Ted Lieu stood before reporters and said what everyone has been thinking:

“Donald Trump is in the Epstein files thousands and thousands of times. There’s highly disturbing allegations of Donald Trump raping children, of Donald Trump threatening to kill children.”

That’s not speculation from a basement blogger. That’s an elected official, a constitutional lawyer, entering it into the public record. “Elected officials are not going to repeat conspiracy theories unless you’re in MAGA,” Dean noted. “You don’t just say those things.”

The first location is Zorro Ranch, Epstein’s 10,000-acre New Mexico compound. In November 2019, a former staff member sent an email to investigators claiming two foreign girls were buried in the hills there after dying during rough sex.

“Did you know somewhere in the hills outside Zorro, two foreign girls were buried on orders of Jeffrey and Madam G, both died by strangulation during rough fetish sex,” the email read.

The managers who ran the ranch for two decades—Brice and Karen Gordon—vanished after Ghislaine Maxwell’s arrest. “Nobody knows where they are. Some people say maybe New Zealand. Who knows?” The ranch was searched in 2019, but details remain scarce. “It is about as remote as you could place anything,” Zev observed. Victims describe waking up in what appeared to be a laboratory, people in hazmat suits, significant memory gaps.

The second location is Trump’s golf course in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. FBI files contain a complaint from a victim and witness to a sex trafficking ring there between 1995 and 1996. The complaint names Ghislaine Maxwell as the broker, with clients including Epstein and Robin Leach.

Two separate witnesses reported seeing Leach strangle a young girl during a sex party. “He claims that she’s buried behind the 19th hole at the Donald Trump golf course,” Zev read from the files. Another document warns that witnesses would “end up in the hole as well” if they talked. “You’ve got two eyewitnesses calling the FBI about Robin Leach strangling somebody during rough sex and the body being buried. That is something you have to investigate.”

The patterns repeat across 38,000 mentions of Trump in the files—far more than the original 5,400 estimate. Women waking up drugged with $300 on the bed. Victims who later disappeared, remains found years later matching their last known clothing. Threats against anyone who spoke. “It is not possible that over 30 years, hundreds of brave women and young men had the exact same story that resulted in the exact same threats,” Dean said. Even Jeffrey Epstein, in emails from 13 years ago, described Trump as “the worst of us. There’s nothing this fucking guy is incapable of.”

The question now is whether anyone will investigate. “We need to at least consider getting a search warrant for the president’s golf course,” Zev said. “Are there girls buried in the presidential golf course? Is this actually possible? Shouldn’t we at least check it out?” The surveillance footage seized from Epstein’s properties—footage that could confirm or disprove these allegations—has never been released. “They say where there’s smoke, there’s fire,” Dean concluded. “But we’re literally watching a bonfire. And Donald Trump is trying to tell everybody it’s not.”

The FiveStack is available as an audio podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. The FiveStack is a co-production of deanblundell.substack.com and narativ.org.

