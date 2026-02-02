The Epstein Money Trail Connects the World's Worst People...and Donald Trump

I joined Wajahat Ali this weekend to discuss what I’m finding in the Epstein files. The short version: everywhere you look, two names keep coming up—Russia and Trump.

We covered:

Leon Black went to Russia with Donald Trump in 1996. The same Leon Black who paid Epstein $158 million. The same Leon Black who sat on Putin’s sovereign wealth fund board.

Peter Thiel advised Ehud Barak to invest in Palantir —while Barak was photographed entering Epstein’s mansion. Thiel’s Founders Fund invests alongside Masha Drokova’s Day One Ventures. Drokova did PR for Epstein.

31% of Trump’s inner circle appears in the Epstein files. The statistical probability of your name appearing by accident? 0.0000001%.

This is bigger than trafficking. It’s financial warfare. It’s intelligence operations. It’s a worldwide cover-up now cracking open.

As Waj put it: “It implicates Elon Musk, Steve Bannon, Howard Lutnick, Leon Black, Leslie Wexner, Israel, Russia, Melania Trump, Peter Thiel. So many people.”

Watch the full conversation above.

