United States of Autocracy: Troops to Minnesota, Why Greenland Matters, and the End of NATO

5️⃣ Insurrection Day: 1,500 Troops on Standby for Minnesota

The Pentagon has ordered 1,500 active-duty soldiers from the 11th Airborne Division in Alaska to prepare for possible deployment to Minnesota as Trump threatens to invoke the Insurrection Act for the first time in the 21st century. “This is the first time that I can recall in my history, the United States government willing to send in military troops into the streets of Minnesota,” Zev said on today’s show. The DOJ is also investigating Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey for allegedly inciting violence against federal immigration agents. “They’re investigating the mayor of Minneapolis and the governor of Minnesota for inciting all this violence, which means these guys won’t be able to run in the next election,” Zev explained. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche called state officials’ resistance “terrorism” and promised to stop them “by whatever means necessary.” As Dean put it: “To cover up crimes against children, Donald Trump is going to war against the people of Minnesota.”

4️⃣ Trump’s Norway Letter: No Longer Feeling “Purely of Peace”

Trump sent a stunning letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre overnight, directly linking his Greenland demands to not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize. “Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace,” Trump wrote. The letter was so outrageous that European journalists initially doubted it was real. “At first, several journalists doubted the veracity of the document,” Jacob Kaarsbo, former Danish intelligence officer, explained on the show. “So it was only actually when the Norwegian prime minister came out and really said, well, this is it. I received it. It’s true. So that’s how crazy it is. You know, people just didn’t believe it.” Dean compared it to “sending a letter to my high school saying I am going to foreclose and buy that entire area the high school’s on because you didn’t name me the valedictorian in 1993.” The letter came as Trump announced 10% tariffs on eight NATO allies starting February 1, rising to 25% by June unless the U.S. gets “Complete and Total purchase of Greenland.”

3️⃣ Europe Prepares to Fight Back

Eight NATO allies issued a joint statement Sunday warning that Trump's tariff threats "undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral." French President Emmanuel Macron requested the EU activate its "trade bazooka"—a retaliation tool that could devastate U.S. access to European markets. But Jacob Kaarsbo revealed the military calculations happening behind the scenes: "Together, Canada and the Nordic States, France, Germany and Great Britain and the Dutch also, we have times four of the U.S. capacity to actually fight in the Arctic." He warned that Europe is prepared to send a stark message: "We have to be ready to tell Donald Trump that your first at least 1,000 soldiers are going to come back to the US in body bags. We think it's a terribly bad idea." Jacob also addressed European leaders still hoping to keep Trump engaged: "There's this whole longing to keep Donald Trump in the NATO tent. And I'm afraid we can't do that. You know, it's just something we imagine, something we hope, but the reality tells us otherwise."

2️⃣ The Real Story: Epstein Files Cover-Up

While Minnesota and Greenland dominate headlines, Dean pointed to what’s being buried: “What aren’t we talking about today? The Epstein files. We’re not talking about 1% of the Epstein files being released and Pam Bondi sending a letter to the oversight committee a few days ago saying we’re not releasing anything. No one has reported on that story.” He emphasized the calculated distraction: “All of this is bullshit. Everything Donald Trump is trying to do to the people of Greenland, everything he’s doing to the people in Minnesota, every threat that he tables, every letter he sends ahead of state blaming them for not giving him a fucking Nobel Peace Prize is all a distraction.” Zev laid out the pattern: “This is about making sure the American people and everyone around the world knows exactly what’s going on. This is a war against democracy, and it’s been going on for many years, but it’s about to get very kinetic.”

1️⃣ Dean and Team Deploying to Greenland This Week

Dean Blundell, Jacob Kaarsbo, Malcolm Nance, Ken Harbaugh, and Denver Riggleman are traveling to Greenland this week to report from the ground as tensions escalate. “Why are we going to Greenland? Because all of this is bullshit,” Dean explained. He warned about potential military action: “That 11th Airborne that’s getting ready to go into Minnesota might not be about Minnesota either. It might be that they’re prepping the 11th Airborne to literally fly over Narsarsak or one of the other old military bases, take that base, and then just march into town and start arresting politicians.” The team will document the reality on the ground, interviewing Greenlanders about Trump’s threats. Dean emphasized the importance: “I want to talk to those people. So your support can come in the form of a subscription. That’s all I care about because I want you to share the content.”

From targeting journalists and threatening troops against American cities to extorting allies and dismantling NATO—this is Day 7 of the Trump administration showing the same pattern: concentrated executive power, elimination of checks and balances, and the systematic destruction of democratic norms.

