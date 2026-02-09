BREAKING: Two Senators Demand Howard Lutnick Resign, Maxwell’s Clemency Charade Exposed, a Survivor's Coded Diary, and Wexner’s "Gang Stuff"

5️⃣ I Am Not Your Personal Incubator

Narativ’s investigation of the Epstein files has unearthed a journal written in code by a 16-year-old victim — a journal the FBI never bothered to decode. Researcher Ellie Leonard cracked the code and what she found is staggering: at least eight documented pregnancies, multiple forced abortions, and children taken from their mothers. The decoded entries name Leon Black, Harvey Weinstein, and others whose names are redacted in the official FBI files. One entry reads: “So I came out in the toilet and I didn’t know what to do. So I just flushed the tiny little fetus. I hope I never have to see you again. I’m not your personal incubator.” Zev called it the heaviest material he’s encountered in years of reporting on the Epstein network, and warned that tonight’s installment with Ellie Leonard on Narativ Live will be even more harrowing.

4️⃣ Wexner’s Day of Reckoning

Les Wexner, the billionaire who gave Jeffrey Epstein power of attorney, a $77 million Manhattan mansion, and access to his corporate empire at The Limited, will be deposed under oath on February 18th. The DOJ files include a draft message from Epstein to Wexner referencing “gang stuff” and outstanding debts. Wexner is mentioned over a thousand times in the archive. He claims Epstein stole hundreds of millions from him, but he never filed a police report, never sued, and continued the relationship for years after the alleged theft. Dean’s assessment was blunt: Wexner will lie under oath because he’s guilty and has everything to lose. The deposition will be the first time Wexner answers questions under oath about the most consequential relationship in the Epstein network.

3️⃣ Maxwell’s Clemency Con

Ghislaine Maxwell appeared virtually from a Texas prison before the House Oversight Committee and invoked the Fifth on every question. Her lawyer David Oscar Markus — who is close friends with Deputy AG Todd Blanche — told lawmakers Maxwell would talk for clemency, and that she could clear both Trump and Clinton. That was the tell. As Zev explained, the clemency talk is theater. Maxwell already has a path out through her December habeas petition, which argues that 25 men received secret DOJ settlements and four co-conspirators were never indicted. By pleading the Fifth, she covers for Trump. By looping in Clinton, she’s sending a coded message: take the deal and stay quiet, or we all go down together. The Clintons testify February 26-27, and as Dean put it, they have an opportunity to save America — if they don’t fall for the ploy.

2️⃣ Congress Gets 30 Pages of 3.5 Million

Rep. Thomas Massie and Rep. Jamie Raskin went to the DOJ today to view unredacted Epstein files. What they found is a charade of its own: no computers, no phones, no notes allowed, and access to roughly 30 to 40 pages out of a 3.5 million page archive. The DOJ claims it released everything required under the Transparency Act, but Rep. Ro Khanna has pointed out that the department identified over 6 million responsive pages and released barely half. Victims’ names sit unredacted throughout the files while the perpetrators — especially those connected to Trump — remain blacked out.

1️⃣ Lutnick’s 250 Lies

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is mentioned over 250 times in the Epstein files and documents show he planned a visit to Epstein’s private island in 2012 — seven years after he claimed he cut ties. He lied on a podcast, he lied to Congress, and when the New York Times confronted him, he said he “spent zero time” with Epstein but refused to address the island. Sen. Adam Schiff and Rep. Thomas Massie are calling for his resignation. As Dean put it, the only reason this government exists in its current form is to protect Trump and his friends from the truth about their acts against children. Lutnick is Exhibit A.

The Epstein cover-up is running in real time, but the walls are closing in. Subscribe and share.

Share

The FiveStack is available as an audio podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. The FiveStack is a co-production of deanblundell.substack.com and narativ.org.

Thank you Cat: Poli-Psych, Debbie Hupp, Robin Payes, Cathy R. Payne, Karen Hinton, and many others for tuning into my live video with Dean Blundell! Join me for my next live video in the app.