BREAKING: Clinton Demands Public Epstein Hearing, Calls Comer Inquiry a Kangaroo Court

BREAKING: Just after the show, former President Bill Clinton posted a bombshell thread demanding the full release of the Epstein files and a public hearing before the House Oversight Committee. Clinton said he has provided a sworn statement and agreed to appear in person, but Republicans want cameras only behind closed doors. “Who benefits from this arrangement? It’s not Epstein’s victims, who deserve justice. Not the public, who deserve the truth,” Clinton wrote. He called the closed-door format a “kangaroo court” and said he would not be used as a “prop” by a Republican Party running scared. If the committee wants answers, Clinton said, do it the right way: in a public hearing where Americans can see for themselves what this is really about.

5️⃣ Epstein Cover-Up Deepens: Secret Deals Shield Abusers

The Trump regime’s latest attempt to cover up the Epstein files went largely unnoticed until now. Ghislaine Maxwell’s December court filing alleged that 25 men involved in Epstein-related crimes cut secret settlements with victims’ lawyers, and the government then helped conceal their identities from the released files.

As Zev explained, 43 of the 47 victims are named in the files, but almost none of their abusers are — because those names were redacted under the cover of these secret deals. Maxwell is set to testify before the House committee on Sunday, followed by Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Scotland Yard raided Lord Mandelson’s properties in London and Wiltshire after Epstein files revealed he leaked sensitive government documents to Epstein, and new evidence showed Epstein had a mole inside Buckingham Palace whose office was actually in the palace itself.

Dean called for Canada to immediately launch its own investigation, joining Poland, Lithuania, France, Britain, Estonia, and Ukraine in demanding accountability. “There is no statute of limitations when it comes to murder and child rape,” Dean said. “None. Zero in the United States.”

4️⃣ Iran Talks Are an Oil and Real Estate Play

The United States and Iran sat down in Oman for their first talks since Trump ordered strikes on Iranian nuclear sites in June, with the U.S. delegation led by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Iran’s Foreign Minister called it a good start but said discussions were exclusively nuclear, refusing to discuss missiles or proxy forces. Senior administration officials admitted they don’t have clear guidance on what Trump actually wants from these talks. Dean pointed out that Witkoff has done business with Putin and his associates for 30 years and was handpicked by Putin to be Trump’s guy, while Kushner carries his own Epstein ties through Apollo Group. “This is a real estate and natural gas slash oil play,” Dean said. “Iran is loaded with energy. That’s all this is about.” Meanwhile, the United States announced plans to reestablish military cooperation with Russia, including possible joint exercises — even as NATO allies conducted Arctic exercises in Greenland without the Americans.

3️⃣ Judge Orders Border Patrol Body Cam Release

A federal judge in Chicago ruled that the public will see the body camera footage and text messages from the Border Patrol agent who shot Marimar Martinez, a 30-year-old teacher’s assistant and U.S. citizen, five times during an immigration operation on Chicago’s southwest side. After the shooting, Agent Charles Exum texted colleagues bragging about the kill. The government argued releasing the texts would sully Agent Exum, and the judge pointed out that the administration showed zero concern about sullying Martinez’s reputation. In Minneapolis, the executions of Alex Preddie and Nicole Renee Good were ruled homicides, and there are whispers of state attorneys general preparing to bring murder charges not just against the agents who pulled the trigger but everyone in the chain of command. “No one has immunity in the United States of America,” Zev said. “No one is above the law, including the president.”

2️⃣ Trump Posts Racist Obama Video

Late last night, Trump posted a video on Truth Social depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes in a jungle. He deleted it and blamed someone else for posting it, which Dean called classic Trump. But the damage was done and the video spread across every platform. Dean noted that of all the racist, fascist content Trump has put out, this video topped them all. But both hosts agreed the real purpose was distraction. “He wants us to talk about everything else other than Epstein files,” Zev said. “Every time they try to gaslight us, every time they try to divert our attention, we need to double down on covering Epstein.” The cover-up itself reveals the scale of the crime: if you go to the trouble of making secret deals with 25 billionaires and subverting the law, the crime must be enormous.

1️⃣ Trump Holds Infrastructure Hostage for His Name

The Trump administration told Chuck Schumer they would release frozen funding for the Gateway Rail Tunnel, the biggest infrastructure project in the country at $16 billion connecting New York and New Jersey under the Hudson River, if Schumer agrees to rename Penn Station and Dulles Airport after Donald Trump. Schumer pointed out it’s not his call, but the shakedown reveals everything about the man. Dean drew a direct line from Napoleon building the Arc de Triomphe to Hitler to Kim Jong-un to Trump slapping his name on buildings and constructing a 250-meter Freedom Arc. “He knows this thing’s not gonna last,” Dean said, “so he’s trying to indelibly tattoo Trumpism on buildings.” But Dean offered hope through Roman Emperor Nero, who built a 165-foot bronze statue of himself next to the Colosseum and ended up buried next to his donkey. “Donald Trump will be buried with the donkeys when this is over,” Dean said, “and we will strip his name from every single building.”

The FiveStack is available as an audio podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. The FiveStack is a co-production of deanblundell.substack.com and narativ.org.