"Prince" Andrew Arrested! Who's Next??

The arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor this morning was not telegraphed to the palace beforehand, but a profound shift in royal power to Prince William is what allowed it to happen. Months before Thames Valley Police showed up at Wood Farm on the King’s Sandringham estate to arrest Andrew on his 66th birthday, a showdown inside the royal family had already sealed his fate. William demanded Andrew be excluded from Christmas, stripped of all remaining protections, and sent into the wilderness — and Charles gave in. “At that moment, royal watchers have said the king was no longer the king,” Zev Shalev said. “The crown actually, in effect, passed down to William because Charles gave in to William on that demand.”

The king’s only statement was the public confirmation of a private power shift— referring to his own brother not as family but as “Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor,” declaring “the law must take its course,” and signing as “Charles R.” — not his royal majesty - not even the King. . “The royal family does not get arrested if the king doesn’t want them arrested,” Shalev said. “He’s let this happen.” William and Kate are rebuilding the monarchy by burning its worst parts down — and that fire is now visible from Washington.

The charge is misconduct in public office, which carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. But what made this arrest possible was the DOJ Epstein files released January 30 showing Andrew forwarded classified trade intelligence to a convicted sex offender with no security clearance. The last time a royal was arrested was 1647 — King Charles I, who was later beheaded.

Maria Farmer, the first known survivor to report Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to law enforcement, issued a statement : “Today is just the beginning of accountability and justice brought forth by Virginia Roberts Giuffre — a young mother who adored her daughter so deeply, she fought the most powerful on earth to protect her. She did this for everyone’s daughters. Let’s now demand all the dominos of power and corruption begin to fall.” Lev Parnas, who lived inside the world now being exposed, called the arrest the first real accountability beyond Epstein and Maxwell themselves. “If the king’s own brother, his own blood, is being allowed to stand in the face of justice, what that should do is force President Trump to do the same exact thing — to open up all the files, unredact all of the stuff, even if it is Howard Lutnick, even if it is somebody close to you.”

The dominos Farmer invoked are already in motion. Lutnick, Trump’s Commerce Secretary, went from claiming he’d never been to Epstein’s island to admitting he’d visited with his children and nannies — and files released this week show Epstein specifically requested access to one of those nannies.

Shalev connected Lutnick directly to the royal-Epstein nexus: he gave Sarah Ferguson’s charity office space above Cantor Fitzgerald, where Ghislaine Maxwell co-managed funds through “La Dolce Vita” fundraising parties that raised money that never reached charity. Trump called his state visit to Windsor Castle last September “one of the highest honors of my life” and described Charles as a close friend. Five months later, Charles’s brother is in handcuffs. Sixteen countries now have open Epstein investigations. Canada is next. The files released so far represent an estimated two to four percent of the total archive. Dean Blundell put it as plainly as it gets: “If we can get a prince, we can get a fucking president.”

