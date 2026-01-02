Trump's Mar-a-Lago Supplied Girls to Epstein; Trump Wants Venezuelan Oil For Himself; Jack Smith: Trump Committed Crimes

The Wall Street Journal just documented what we’ve been reporting for years. Trump trafficked young girls from Mar-a-Lago’s spa to Jeffrey Epstein’s mansion. Trump didn’t “steal Epstein’s girls”—he supplied them.

That’s not the only bombshell today.

5️⃣ RIP CBS EVENING NEWS

Tony Dokoupil debuts as CBS Evening News anchor on Monday in what the network is calling a mission to “win back trust.” CBS has been stuck in third place for years, hemorrhaging viewers to streaming platforms and social media. Dean noted the promotional video released January 1 looked “desperate as fuck”—showing anchor attempts at forced intimacy with viewers who’ve already moved on. The network tapped Dokoupil after his controversial exit from CBS Mornings following his aggressive interview of author Ta-Nehisi Coates about Israel-Palestine. Zev pointed out the timing: “They’re trying to rebrand the same week Trump takes office. Good luck with that.” CBS’s ratings crisis isn’t about anchors—it’s about trust. And you don’t rebuild trust by cycling through personalities while avoiding the stories that matter.

4️⃣ 20 MILLION LOSE HEALTHCARE YESTERDAY

Over 20 million Americans lost healthcare coverage yesterday when enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies expired. Congress recessed without extending them. The Trump administration made no effort to preserve them. Dean called it “designed to price out Black families as unemployment rises”—noting that enhanced subsidies disproportionately benefited communities of color who were already struggling with medical debt. Zev added the pattern: “They’re not trying to fix healthcare. They’re engineering a cliff so when people fall off, they can blame Biden.” Premiums for marketplace plans will spike by an average of $800 per family. For millions, that’s the difference between having insurance and going without. This isn’t an accident—it’s the plan.

3️⃣ JACK SMITH: TRUMP WAS “MOST CULPABLE”

House Republicans released Jack Smith’s testimony from June on December 31—300 pages they hoped would discredit his investigation. Instead, it confirmed everything. Smith told Congress that Donald Trump was “the most responsible person in the conspiracy” to overturn the 2020 election. Dean noted the significance: “This is under oath. In writing. From a special counsel who had to close his case because Trump won.” Smith defended his decision to obtain Republican senators’ phone records—timestamps only, no content—as essential to proving Trump’s pressure campaign on Mike Pence. He cited Pence as “one of the most cooperative witnesses” in the investigation. The GOP wanted ammunition. They got a roadmap for prosecution. Zev’s assessment: “They just created the evidence file for the next administration.”

2️⃣ TRUMP’S BAG MAN SEIZES COMPANY THAT BID $10B FOR VENEZUELAN OIL

Devin Nunes and Trump Media executives took control of Blue Water Acquisition Corp III in November 2025—weeks after the company bid $10 billion for CITGO, Venezuela’s state-owned oil giant. Investigative journalist Wendy Siegelman broke the story, and the timeline is damning. November: Nunes takes over Blue Water. December: Trump bombs Venezuela, killing dozens, under the cover of “narco-terrorism.” January 2: Nicolás Maduro offers to sell Venezuelan oil to U.S. investors. Dean connected the dots: “They’re not fighting terrorism. They’re stealing oil.” Zev added context: “Nunes isn’t just Trump Media CEO—he’s a former House Intelligence Committee chairman with a Presidential Medal of Freedom. He’s Trump’s bag man.” The Venezuela war isn’t about drugs. It’s about seizing $10 billion in petroleum assets. And Nunes got positioned before the bombing started.

1️⃣ WSJ EXPOSES MAR-A-LAGO TRAFFICKING PIPELINE

The Wall Street Journal documented an operational trafficking system: Mar-a-Lago’s spa sent employees for “house calls” to Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion for years. Epstein wasn’t a Mar-a-Lago member, but Donald Trump personally ordered staff to treat him like one. The spa account was booked by Ghislaine Maxwell. Employees say Epstein was known for sexually assaulting workers. In 2003, an 18-year-old beautician reported that Epstein pressured her for sex during a “house call.” Her manager faxed Trump. Trump called it a “good letter” and banned Epstein from the spa—but not the club. The incident was never reported to police. Dean’s reaction: “This proves Trump’s ‘I barely knew him’ lie. These women were sent by Trump’s business, under Trump’s authority, to Epstein’s house.” Zev noted the pattern: “Virginia Giuffre described this exact pipeline. The Wall Street Journal just confirmed it existed.” Trump didn’t “steal Epstein’s girls.” He supplied them.

THE THREAD

RIP CBS News. Twenty million Americans lose healthcare by design. Jack Smith’s testimony confirms Trump’s coup attempt. Trump’s CEO positions himself to steal Venezuelan oil. And the Wall Street Journal exposes Trump’s trafficking pipeline to Epstein.

These aren’t five separate stories. They’re one story: a criminal syndicate has sieved America - and their priming is only just beginning.

Share

The FiveStack is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Thank you Ellie Leonard, Nick Paro, Story Carrier, Robin Payes, Kevin McKinney, and many others for tuning into my live video with Dean Blundell! Join me for my next live video in the app.