Special Report with Lev Parnas & Ellie Leonard

Dean was unavailable, so instead of The FiveStack, I brought together Lev Parnas and Ellie Leonard for a special report. We covered the five biggest stories of the day—and they all connect to the same pattern.

5. LEV PARNAS AND MEIDAS TOUCH PATCH THINGS UP

Lev interviewed Ben Meiselas from Meidas Touch yesterday, focusing on unity and democracy—not infighting or drama. This is what the mission should be: keeping everyone's attention on exposing Trump's criminal network, not settling scores or creating divisions.

4. LEV’S INTERVIEW WITH EPSTEIN SURVIVORS’ ATTORNEY

This morning, Lev interviewed Arik Preis from the Bloom Firm representing Epstein survivors. His wife hugged him after—you could hear how much it affected him. What stuck with Lev most was the extreme pain these women are still enduring right now, today. Trump signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act with a December 19 deadline. We're 10 days past that with zero new documents since DOJ's Christmas Eve announcement they "discovered" 1 million+ files—the same playbook used to delay JFK files. Twelve bipartisan Senators demand Inspector General audit. Rep. Garcia accuses White House of "cover-up protecting Epstein's co-conspirators." But this isn't just delay—it's deliberate re-victimization of survivors who've waited since 1996 for justice. Trump sending Todd Blanche to meet with Ghislaine Maxwell is salt on the wound.

3. VENEZUELA: TRUMP CLAIMS LAND STRIKE

Trump told WABC radio the US “knocked out” a Venezuelan facility December 25. Military officials say they have no information. CIA declined comment. White House declined comment. Venezuela reported no attack. If true, this would be the first US land strike in Venezuela—crossing from naval blockade (30 boats destroyed, 105 killed) to sovereign territory strikes. Either it happened without Pentagon knowledge, is covert, or Trump is manufacturing pressure. Either way, it tests whether land strikes become normalized alongside blockades.

2. NETANYAHU AT MAR-A-LAGO TODAY

Trump hosted Netanyahu at 1pm pushing Palestinian governance by January. But Netanyahu approved 19 new West Bank settlements two weeks ago—bringing total to 210, up 50% since 2022—while Phase 2 requires “pathway to Palestinian state.” White House officials “exasperated” with stalling. Netanyahu pushed Iran strikes instead of governance. If Gaza Phase 2 fails, Trump’s Mar-a-Lago peace framework loses credibility for Ukraine negotiations. Every deal teaches the same lesson: delay, take ground, negotiate from strength.

1. CHINA LAUNCHES LARGEST TAIWAN BLOCKADE DRILLS EVER

China launched “Just Mission 2025” this morning with live firing around Taiwan—largest zone ever. Tomorrow brings simulated port blockades and complete encirclement. Triggered by U.S. approving $11.1 billion Taiwan arms package. Xi told Trump Taiwan’s “return to China” is central. Here’s the connection: If Trump’s Ukraine deal accepts Russia keeping seized territory, Beijing is demonstrating what that precedent means. The autocratic world is watching Mar-a-Lago for signals that force works.

THE PATTERN

What made today special was bringing together three independent journalists—Lev, Ellie, and myself—to connect our separate investigations. Lev brings insider knowledge of the Russia-Trump nexus. Ellie is building the financial crimes and JP Morgan connections. I’m connecting it to intelligence operations and The Greatest Heist. We’re forming a partnership to connect the dots—Lev’s emails, Ellie’s documents, my financial crime work. Because all of these autocrats, all of these networks—they’re connected. The Epstein network isn’t separate from Russia’s operation or Trump’s enterprise. It’s all the same network.

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago teaches autocrats that force works. Netanyahu expands settlements while negotiating. Russia takes territory during peace talks. China demonstrates blockades. The US claims Venezuela strikes. And the Epstein files disappear while survivors suffer.

THE COMMUNITY

