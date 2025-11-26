Breaking News: Two National Guard Members Killed Near White House as Trump’s Russia Crisis Deepens

SPECIAL GUEST:

- FORMER DANISH INTELLIGENCE OFFICER

1️⃣ BREAKING: NATIONAL GUARD MEMBERS SHOT AND KILLED STEPS FROM WHITE HOUSE

As we were broadcasting live, news broke that two National Guard members were shot and killed in Washington D.C., just steps from the White House. The suspect is in custody. The White House went on immediate lockdown. These weren’t soldiers deployed to a war zone — they were volunteers sent to patrol American streets as part of Trump’s theatrical takeover of D.C. policing. They died doing work that D.C. police are trained to do, because Trump wanted to suppress protests and project strength on television. First time in American history National Guard members have been killed in this kind of domestic deployment. Trump sent them there. Trump owns this.

2️⃣ TRUMP’S ENVOY COACHED RUSSIA ON HOW TO HANDLE THE PRESIDENT

Bloomberg published the transcript of an October 14th call between Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Putin’s senior foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov. Former Danish Defense Intelligence officer Jacob Kaarsbo, who joined us live, called it “almost treasonous.” Witkoff scripts what Putin should say: “Congratulate the president... say he’s a man of peace.” Then drops the real price: “Me to you, I know what it’s going to take — Donetsk and maybe a land swap.” When Witkoff mentions Zelensky’s upcoming White House visit, Ushakov chuckles: “I know that.” Trump’s response? “That’s what a deal maker does.”

3️⃣ THE 28-POINT PLAN WAS WRITTEN IN MOSCOW

Kaarsbo confirmed what we suspected: the Trump peace plan was authored by the Kremlin, translated through software, and handed to Witkoff to present as American diplomacy. Senator Mike Rounds said Rubio told him directly it was a “laundered plant from Russia.” The intelligence fallout is catastrophic — European allies have stopped sharing intel with the U.S. entirely. As Kaarsbo put it: no human source will risk their life when the president himself is doing the compromising.

4️⃣ COURTS CONFIRM: TRUMP-RUSSIA IS NOT A HOAX

The 11th Circuit — including two Trump appointees — unanimously upheld the dismissal of Trump’s lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and 28 others, plus $1 million in sanctions against Trump and Alina Habba. Every legal attempt to prove “Russia hoax” has failed. Sussmann acquitted. Danchenko acquitted. Trump’s lawsuit dismissed with sanctions. The Mueller findings stand.

5️⃣ GEORGIA DROPS ALL CHARGES

Prosecutor Peter Skandalakis dismissed the last criminal case against Trump — the “find me 11,780 votes” call. His logic: Trump’s term runs until 2029. The man who tried to steal an election on tape now faces zero criminal accountability.

This Thanksgiving Eve, two Americans came home in body bags from a political stunt while courts confirmed the president works for Russia and his envoy coaches the Kremlin on how to manipulate him. Georgia let him walk. The system is shaking — but the judiciary is holding, even Trump’s own appointees ruling against him.

We ran long today because history kept happening.

The FiveStack is available as an audio podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Advertising inquiries email next@narativ.org. The FiveStack is a co-production of deanblundell.substack.com and narativ.org.

Thank you

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video with

and

! Join me for my next live video in the app.