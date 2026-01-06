BREAKING NEWS: White House Confirms "Military Option" For Greenland

5️⃣ Canada Prepares for US Military Coercion as White House Confirms Military Options for Greenland

The unthinkable became thinkable this weekend as Canada’s Globe & Mail published what independent outlets have been warning for months: Canada must prepare for US military coercion. Not invasion, but leverage. Then the White House made it official—Reuters reported today that Trump and his team are actively discussing options for acquiring Greenland, with the White House stating “utilizing the U.S. military is always an option at the commander-in-chief’s disposal.” A senior official confirmed discussions are active in the Oval Office and that Trump expects to acquire Greenland during his remaining three years in office, adding “it’s not going away” despite objections from NATO leaders. Denmark’s Prime Minister went even further, declaring a US attack on Greenland would mark the end of NATO, the end of the international community as we know it, the end of democratic rule. As Dean noted, it’s not about invading Canada in as much as it is about pestering, destroying, creating coercion around Canada using their military might. Canada is not up for grabs—it’s a nation of 42 million people, a sovereign nation under the Commonwealth with deep security ties and a major producer of everything the world wants. The Venezuela operation that Trump called proof of concept showed the playbook, yet there’s still no assault footage despite claims of 150+ aircraft and Delta Force raids. When your longest ally starts treating sovereignty as conditional, you don’t wait for leverage to be used—you reduce it so it can’t be used.

4️⃣ RFK Jr Guts Childhood Vaccine Schedule With No Safety Review

Yesterday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. cut the CDC’s childhood vaccination schedule from 17 diseases to 11 with no public comment period, no ACIP approval, no normal safety review process—just immediate implementation of the most significant change to federal vaccine policy in modern history. The gutted schedule removes protections for mumps, rubella, hepatitis A, rotavirus, chickenpox, and HPV while keeping only polio, measles, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B, HIB, pneumococcal, COVID, influenza, and meningococcal. As Zev pointed out, this can affect the lives of so many Americans and so many American children. Dean put it bluntly: vaccines are kind of amazing—they sort of stop disease, and none of us are here without vaccines. Before vaccines, specifically the MMR and polio vaccines, the infant mortality rate in North America was something like 22 or 23 percent. This happened while everyone watched Venezuela, part of a pattern where irreversible changes get implemented before democratic response mechanisms can activate.

3️⃣ Iran Protests Spread Across Majority of Provinces

Anti-government protests erupted across Iran over the weekend, spreading to the majority of provinces according to verified videos. This is happening while Trump positions military assets throughout the region following the Venezuela operation. As the show noted, this could be another one of his expansionist plans, or maybe he’ll just strike out at the Iranian government—Venezuela wasn’t about Maduro, it was proof of concept. When a US president demonstrates he’ll use military force without congressional authorization, brief oil companies before Congress, and install compliant leadership, every authoritarian regime calculates their exposure. Iran’s protesters see the same pattern the world is watching.

2️⃣ Jan 6 Memorial Plaque Vanished as Proud Boys March to Capitol

Five years after the Capitol attack, the official plaque honoring police who defended democracy has vanished—location unknown, removal undocumented. Today, pardoned Proud Boys including former leader Enrique Tarrio marched to the Capitol they once attacked, calling it patriotic and peaceful. The scrubbing of January 6th from absolutely every major agency—the FBI, the Department of Justice—has resulted in deleted case records and 1,500 pardoned criminals. As Zev explained, the administration is determined to erase January 6th from the history books, and they’re not proving unsuccessful. This is how authoritarians rewrite history—not decades later in textbooks, but immediately, while witnesses still live, while footage still exists, while the injured still recover.

1️⃣ Defense Secretary Censures Senator for Warning Troops About Illegal Orders

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth formally censured Senator Mark Kelly yesterday and initiated proceedings to reduce his military retirement rank and pay. Kelly’s crime? A November video with five other Democratic lawmakers telling service members they have the right to refuse illegal orders. Hegseth called these seditious statements that undermined good order and military discipline. Dean provided the contrast: Mark Kelly is one of America’s most decorated naval fighter pilots, an astronaut who flew space shuttle missions, husband of Gabby Giffords—he really is the very best America has to offer in terms of a military man. The guy that demoted him is a drunk weekend Fox News anchor turned Department of War secretary with seven children with three different women, several NDAs for sexual assault and rape, who couldn’t keep a job with a nonprofit veterans organization prior to going to Fox News. Kelly responded defiantly, essentially saying he doesn’t give a fuck—he’s still Mark Kelly, and Hegseth is still Pete Hegseth. When warning about illegal orders becomes the crime, the illegal orders are already here.

Five stories, one pattern: The regime continues to turn everything good into bad.

The FiveStack is available as an audio podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. The FiveStack is a co-production of deanblundell.substack.com and narativ.org.

