Comply or Die: How Trump's ICE Became a Death Squad

Renee Nicole Good, 37-year-old mother of three, was shot and killed by ICE Officer Jeffrey Ross Thursday morning in Minneapolis. Her wife Rebecca Good witnessed the shooting while filming with her phone. Vice President JD Vance posted edited footage from Ross’s phone claiming the officer fired in self-defense, but over 40 videos including ring camera footage from across the street tell a different story. Ross walked around Renee’s car multiple times while recording with his phone before positioning himself in front of her vehicle. When she backed up to avoid him and attempted to drive around, he fired twice. She was not threatening him. Her hands were visible outside the window. Stuffed animals for her six-year-old son were on the front seat. Ross was not struck, not injured, not run over. Rebecca Good’s statement: “We stopped to support our neighbors. We had whistles. They had guns.” Renee had just dropped their son at school. His father, a Gold Star military service member, died serving the United States. His mother was just murdered exercising her First Amendment rights.

Two More Shot in Portland Following Same Pattern

ICE officers shot two more people in Portland Wednesday, claiming they were Venezuelan gang members and prostitutes. No evidence supports this claim. Dean analyzed the dictatorial strategy at deanblundell.substack.com, showing how the administration systematically dehumanizes victims by labeling them terrorists, gangbangers, or illegals before killing them. The pattern is identical: shoot first, lie about the threat, claim immunity, send the message that dissent equals death. They can’t call Renee Good illegal because she’s American, so they’re calling her a domestic terrorist trained to use her car as a weapon. The evidence proves otherwise, but truth doesn’t matter when you’re building a police state.

Jack Smith to Testify in Public Hearing

Special Counsel Jack Smith will appear in a public hearing on Capitol Hill in the coming weeks to present his case against Donald Trump. This is the first time the American public will hear directly from the prosecutor who investigated Trump’s crimes. The hearing is expected after February 24th when Judge Aileen Cannon’s gag order expires. As Zev pointed out, if America had an actual independent media network, Jack Smith would get three hours of primetime television to lay out his entire case against Trump. Instead, we’ll get a congressional hearing where half the committee will spend their time defending a criminal.

Russia Fires Nuclear-Capable Missile at Ukraine

Russia fired a nuclear-capable missile at Ukraine yesterday. You’re hearing nothing about it because the Trump regime wants you distracted by manufactured crises while they coordinate with Putin and Xi on regime changes and territorial grabs. Trump had to get Putin and Xi’s blessing to invade Venezuela. Trump and Netanyahu need permission from Putin and Xi to do anything with Iran. This isn’t East versus West. This is a gang of dictators horse trading national borders, deciding who gets Taiwan, who gets Ukraine, who gets Greenland. They don’t care how many people die. They’ll continue making life miserable until millions die in a world war while they steal your money and nationalize your services.

The Autocratic Coordination Nobody’s Talking About

Don’t believe the theater. Like Maduro and Venezuela, any regime change will be optics. If Trump somehow ejects the Iranian regime, it’s only possible because China and Russia allow it. We’re watching an autocratic shell game. Meanwhile, collectivos—paramilitary gangs—are roving through Venezuela checking people’s phones and shooting anyone who helped the United States. Trump blessed that. He told Delcy Rodriguez to do whatever she wants as long as it looks like he saved democracy. Same model Putin uses with his little green men who beat old ladies asking where their sons are. These are the same dictatorships, the same model, the same gang of criminals. Trump laundered Iranian Revolutionary Guard money through his Baku resort with Ivanka leading the design. He’s always taken money from anybody. Now he’s in power, coordinating with the same autocrats, turning pure criminality into policy, and sending you one message: comply or die.

The show today analyzed how every killing, every false claim of terrorism, every assertion of immunity is designed to make Americans afraid to speak up, afraid to protest, afraid to exercise their constitutional rights. What is a shooting if not a signal to not make noise, to not pipe up, to stay quiet when confronted by authority because they may just kill you?

