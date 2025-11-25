FBI Investigates Veteran Lawmakers for Quoting the Constitution—Trump Says Punishable by Death

5️⃣ TRUMP APPROVAL CRASHES TO SECOND-TERM LOW

The Economist/YouGov poll dropped Trump to 38% approval—his worst of this term—with 57% disapproving. Women have abandoned him at historic levels: 31% approve versus 64% disapprove, a collapse from -22 to -33 net in a single week. His base backbone of older Americans is crumbling too, with both 45-64 and 65+ groups hitting record-low approval. Even Fox News polling shows 59% unfavorable and 46% saying Trump’s policies have personally hurt them. The Marquette poll delivers the knockout: 74% disapprove of his Epstein files handling—approaching Nixon-level crisis territory. When the president responds to these numbers by posting that his approval is “the highest of my political career,” you’re watching delusion in real time.

4️⃣ DEMOCRATS GO ON OFFENSE WITH 8-FIGURE RURAL AND LATINO PUSH

The DCCC just dropped “Our Power, Our Country”—an eight-figure investment targeting rural voters and communities of color, the exact demographics that drifted toward Trump in 2024. This isn’t charity; it’s strategy born from Spanberger and Sherrill’s gubernatorial wins proving these voters are gettable when you talk tariffs and affordability instead of coastal priorities. For 25 years, Democrats coasted on the assumption marginalized communities would show up automatically. Now they’re hiring organizers in battleground districts while Republicans gerrymander. The generic ballot already shows Democrats at 49% versus 44% GOP—expanding to 53-44 among certain voters. Add the enthusiasm gap (75% of Democrats certain to vote versus 68% of Republicans) and you’ve got a wave forming.

3️⃣ REPUBLICAN CIVIL WAR: McCONNELL GOES TO WAR WITH VANCE

Mitch McConnell publicly accused Putin of playing Trump “for a fool” and brawled with JD Vance on social media over the Ukraine peace plan. Brian Fitzpatrick called it “Russia’s absurd wish list” that should be “shredded for the garbage that it is.” Don Bacon called the 28-point proposal “disgusting.” Rubio got caught backpedaling after telling senators it was actually Russia-led, not American. The longest-serving Senate Republican leader told the Vice President that “a deal that rewards aggression wouldn’t be worth the paper it’s written on.” These old-guard Republicans were raised to hate Russia—and watching Trump send Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to negotiate with the Kremlin instead of the State Department is too much even for them.

2️⃣ BONDI DOUBLES DOWN ON REVENGE PROSECUTIONS—BUT THE CASES ARE DEAD

Attorney General Pam Bondi vowed “all available legal action, including an immediate appeal” after a federal judge tossed the criminal cases against James Comey and Letitia James. The problem: Comey’s statute of limitations has expired. Lindsay Halligan, Trump’s personal lawyer with zero prosecutorial experience, walked into that grand jury alone because no career DOJ lawyer would co-sign her career suicide. The judge ruled that letting the government “send any private citizen off the street into the grand jury room” so long as the AG approves “cannot be the law.” Halligan’s legal career is finished. Bondi’s should be. And every allegation Trump made about Comey, Brennan, and Obama conspiring against him has now been shown to be exactly what we always said: lies.

1️⃣ FBI TARGETS VETERAN LAWMAKERS FOR EXPLAINING THE CONSTITUTION

The FBI under Kash Patel is requesting interviews with six Democratic members of Congress—including Senator Mark Kelly and Representative Elissa Slotkin—for recording a video telling military members they can legally refuse unlawful orders. Pete Hegseth threatened to recall Kelly to active duty to face military charges. Donald Trump posted that sedition is punishable by death. Senator Slotkin, a former CIA officer, responded: “The President directing the FBI to target us is exactly why we made this video in the first place. This is not the America I know.” Meanwhile, Patel himself may be out by December 15—thin ice over flying his girlfriend to wrestling shows on the FBI Gulfstream. And Hegseth? He tried to dunk on Kelly’s medal arrangement in a mirror selfie, not understanding how mirrors work. These are the people running American security.

THE BOTTOM LINE: The regime is collapsing from every direction—courts rejecting their prosecutors, their own party fighting over Ukraine, approval cratering to Nixon levels—and their response is to threaten death for members of Congress who quoted the Constitution to service members. The question isn’t whether this house of cards falls. It’s whether Americans seize the constitutional mechanisms available in 2026 to tear it down themselves.

The FiveStack is available as an audio podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Advertising inquiries email next@narativ.org. The FiveStack is a co-production of deanblundell.substack.com and narativ.org.Thank you

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.