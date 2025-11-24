🚨 BREAKING: Trump's Revenge Machine Just Ran Into The Law

Three DOJ Cases Implode

Monday delivered a trifecta of humiliation for Trump’s weaponized Justice Department.

Comey & James Dismissed: Federal Judge Cameron Currie threw out indictments against James Comey and Letitia James—and ejected the prosecutor. Lindsey Halligan, an insurance lawyer with zero prosecutorial experience, was Trump’s handpicked attack dog. The judge wrote that under the government’s theory, “any private citizen off the street” could secure an indictment with retroactive AG approval. “That cannot be the law.” Career prosecutors refused to touch these cases. Comey responded: “Rise and shine, America. It’s time to stand up and show the fools who would frighten us that we’re made of stronger stuff.”

Kelly Court Martial Threat: The “Department of War”—which doesn’t legally exist—announced it’s investigating Senator Mark Kelly for reminding troops they can refuse illegal orders. Trump posted about “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH.” Kelly, a Navy captain and astronaut, fired back: “I’ve given too much to this country to be silenced by bullies.” Congress never changed the name from Department of Defense. Every directive from Hegseth’s fantasy department is technically invalid.

Schiff Case “Keystone Cops”: GOP candidate Christine Bish testified investigators spent an hour asking who contacted her rather than examining evidence. Bill Pulte DMed her on X during the active investigation. The pattern: Trump weaponizes DOJ, staffs it with loyalists too incompetent to execute a political hit job.

MAGA’s Foreign Troll Army Unmasked

Elon accidentally did journalism. His new X feature revealing account locations exposed thousands of “America First” influencers as foreign operations—Russia, Eastern Europe, India, Nigeria, Bangladesh. MAGANationX (400K followers, “Patriot Voice for We The People”) = Eastern Europe. IvankaNews (1M followers) = Nigeria. JD Vance retweeted a Russian account attacking Canada. The feature was briefly removed when exposure went viral.

Carney at G20: “Who Cares?”

Asked whether he’d spoken to Trump, Canada’s PM delivered the line heard round the world: “Who cares? It’s a detail. I don’t have a burning issue to speak with the president about right now.” While Trump boycotted the summit, Carney ran the table—Germany, Sweden, UAE, India. The free world is building without him.

The Epstein Files Keep Coming

Ellie Leonard joined to discuss her deep dive into the Bannon-Epstein emails. The revelations: Epstein paying $10,000 monthly to scrub his Wikipedia, plans for a documentary featuring Woody Allen, schemes to rehabilitate his image through nonprofits for abused children. Bannon gradually took the upper hand in their relationship as Epstein became what he called “the pervert hermit.” The mainstream media silence on these documents is deafening—but as Dean noted, the people who control the news are the same people in those files.

The Bottom Line: Trump’s revenge prosecutions are collapsing in courtrooms. His threats to military heroes get laughed off. His MAGA army is exposed as foreign influence. World leaders are building the future without him. The institutions are biting back.

