Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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GREIW's avatar
GREIW
7h

The only country that can’t be trusted with a nuclear weapon is Israel! Liar Netanyahu has been telling the same lies on Iran for 47 years! It’s taken that long to convince an American President to be stupid enough to be his front man in disturbing the delicate balance of peace in the Middle East so he can blame any and everything bad on America!

if he doesn’t want Iran to have itLet Netanyahu send his ground troops in to remove the enriched uranium !

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Nora Brown's avatar
Nora Brown
5h

He starts off by insulting Barack, who was actually a far better negotiator—indeed, a much better president—and his satire about a post ends up sounding like a compliment. What an absolute idiot. The claim he made is undoubtedly false, especially considering he’s offered the same deal twice before—plus proposed paying a million per vessel in tolls, something that was free before the war. What a complete fool.

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