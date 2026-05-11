Donald Trump posted to Truth Social yesterday afternoon that Iran “will be laughing no longer” after rejecting an Iranian response to his peace proposal.

We’re monitoring OSINT for signals of a military or political reorganization that may indicate a looming bombing campaign against Iranian nuclear and other sites.

In Tehran, Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei — who has not appeared publicly since the war began in February — issued “new and decisive directives” for military operations, the official state broadcaster reported.

That a means Iran’s nuclear sites went to full readiness to protect their enriched uranium stockpile from an impending attack. The IRGC publicly threatened US military bases across the Middle East. President Masoud Pezeshkian closed the day in Tehran with: “We will never bow our heads before the enemy.”

0n 60 Minutes, Benjamin Netanyahu, seemed to confirm discussions are ongoing.

Q: What if there isn’t an agreement? Can it be taken out by force? Netanyahu: I’m going to dodge that — I’m not going to talk about our military possibilities. Q: How long will it take? Netanyahu: I’m not going to give a timetable. But it’s a terrifically important mission.

Iran struck Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait with drones overnight.

Brent crude jumped 4.2% to $105.49 in the Asian session. WTI rose 4.8% to $100.04. The oil prices suggest an already complicated economic outlook is worsening by the minute.

5,000 Marines and Sailors Arrive In Days

In the Arabian Sea, the USS Abraham Lincoln and the USS George H.W. Bush are now operating side by side. CENTCOM posted the formation Sunday — the destroyers USS John Finn and USS Milius riding behind the Bush with the supply ship USNS Carl Brashear. It is the first time both carriers have shared the same square of ocean since the war began February 28. Twenty-five Super Hornets on one flight deck. F-35C stealth fighters of the Black Knights on the other. Underneath the picture, the blockade math: sixty-one Iranian-linked ships redirected, four disabled.

The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group is days out. Five thousand Marines and sailors of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit aboard — Battalion Landing Team 3/5, two Marine air squadrons, and Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 122 flying F-35B stealth fighters off the Boxer’s own deck. They will join the USS Tripoli amphibious group already on station. That puts two assault forces in theater, a second carrier-launched stealth-fighter platform, and the manpower for a coastal raid.

▎ “What President Trump has said to me — I want to go in there, and I think it can be done physically.”

In Jerusalem, Benjamin Netanyahu contradicted Trump’s assertions that the war was over. Netanyahu told the captured CBS News news program 60 Minutes, which is overseen by newly installed staunch pro-Israel editor: Iran’s enriched uranium “has to be taken out” and that Iran’s nuclear sites still “have to be dismantled”. He also said that he and Trump had discussed sending in US ground troops.

In Washington, Senator Mark Kelly told reporters the Pentagon’s stockpiles of Tomahawk cruise missiles, ATACMS, SM-3 interceptors, and Patriot munitions are severely depleted from the campaign so far. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth ordered an investigation into Kelly for leaking classified army documents.

Within hours: Iran’s secret supreme leader issued strike directives. Tehran’s nuclear sites went to full alert. Gulf states absorbed Iranian drone strikes. Netanyahu named the regime’s nuclear sites as the target. CENTCOM staged a second Marine task force. Oil broke $105. And Trump’s stockpile of long-range strike weapons sits half-empty.

Last week, Trump refused to even call it a war. Last night, Bibi Netanyahu declared the war is not over while revealing he wants US troops on the ground in Iran.

We’re seeing unconfirmed signals that Israel and the US are planning a new wave of airstrikes against Iran.

Developing story….

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