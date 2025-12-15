☀️ FIVE STORIES TO WATCH

1. ZELENSKY SURRENDERS NATO BID; HANDS PUTIN VICTORY

In Berlin yesterday, Zelensky formally abandoned Ukraine’s NATO membership — Putin’s primary war demand since 2022. German Chancellor Merz said what everyone knows: “The decades of the ‘Pax Americana’ are largely over.”

This is the defeat of NATO. Not by Russian tanks. By Donald Trump.

Kushner and Witkoff sat across from Zelensky and delivered Putin’s terms. The post-WWII security architecture that kept Europe stable for 80 years — dismantled in a hotel conference room. Ukraine gets vague “security guarantees” that mean nothing without Article 5.

Why would Trump hand Putin this victory? Oil. The Arctic. Sanctions relief. Energy dominance requires Russian cooperation. Ukraine was always the price.

WATCH FOR: Berlin talks continue TODAY with European leaders scrambling to salvage something. But the deal is done. Watch for the language — “Article 5-like guarantees” is diplo-speak for “you’re on your own.”

2. ROB REINER’S DEATH: THE REAL WAR ON DRUGS IS AT HOME

Rob Reiner and wife Michele were stabbed to death yesterday — allegedly by their son Nick, who struggled with addiction and homelessness for years. Nick wrote about it publicly. His father directed a film about it.

Nick Reiner, 32, is under arrest and is in police custody in connection with the deaths of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner.​ Los Angeles authorities took Nick Reiner into custody after questioning him and later booked him on charges related to the double homicide.

This is a moment to focus on the real war on drugs. Not Hegseth’s missiles blowing up fishing boats in the Caribbean. The real crisis is in American homes — parents burying children, children destroying parents, families shattered by addiction and a mental health system that doesn’t exist.

The Venezuela boat strikes aren’t about drugs. They’re about regime change and oil dressed up as counter-narcotics. Hegseth tweets memes while 87 people die in 22 strikes — with zero evidence of drugs actually reaching America. Meanwhile, Nick Reiner’s story plays out in thousands of households everyday.

Meanwhile, the President of the United States:

WATCH FOR: Hegseth faces Congress this week over potential war crimes. The Reiner tragedy will sharpen the contrast: billions for Caribbean missiles, nothing for treatment.

3. 15 DEAD IN BONDI BEACH MASSACRE

Fifteen dead at a Hanukkah celebration on Bondi Beach. Within hours, Netanyahu blamed Australian PM Albanese for “failing to address antisemitism.”

The arsonist complaining about fire.

Netanyahu’s Gaza campaign has fueled antisemitism worldwide. His government’s actions give cover to those who conflate Jews with Israeli policy. And now he lectures the victims’ own prime minister about protecting Jews.

The deeper question remains: How did shooters obtain long rifles in a country with the world’s strictest gun laws? Follow the weapons. Follow the money.

WATCH FOR: Australian cabinet meets TODAY on further gun restrictions. But watch Netanyahu’s rhetoric — he’ll use these deaths to deflect from his own role in global Jewish insecurity.

4. BROWN UNIVERSITY: MANHUNT DAY 3

The person of interest was wrong. Evidence “now points in a different direction.” Two students dead, nine wounded. The killer is still out there.

America’s 76th school shooting this year. Finals week. Random terror.

WATCH FOR: Expanded FBI involvement. New leads. Whether this was targeted or ideological.

5. EPSTEIN FILES: 4 DAYS TO DEADLINE

Friday. Three federal judges have ordered grand jury materials unsealed. The Epstein Files Transparency Act requires full DOJ disclosure.

WATCH FOR: What gets redacted. What Bondi’s “investigation” conveniently withholds. Whether Friday’s release gets buried in holiday noise.

