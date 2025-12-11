📍 THREE STORIES TO WATCH

1. TRUMP PLANS FOR BOOTS ON THE GROUND BY CHRISTMAS

US troops could be on the ground in Venezuela by Christmas according to credible White House sources. There’s advance planning for those deployments by year’s end, as Trump continues to beat the war drums.

The US Coast Guard seized a Venezuelan oil tanker yesterday off Venezuela’s coast—Attorney General Pam Bondi posted seizure video on X showing armed personnel fast-roping from helicopters.

Trump held a White House war meeting Monday night with Hegseth, Rubio, Miller, and Wiles to plan ground strikes inside Venezuela “very soon.” He’s deployed 15,000 troops and closed Venezuelan airspace.

The prize: 303 billion barrels of oil—the world’s largest proven reserves. CNN reports the White House is quietly drafting “day-after plans” for regime change, debating how to fill the power vacuum when Maduro falls. Trump then pivoted to Colombia, warning President Gustavo Petro to “wise up or he’ll be next.” Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado emerged from 11 months of hiding yesterday to accept the Nobel Peace Prize—and endorse Trump’s military strategy. The war for South American oil is no longer theoretical.

2. TRUMP CALLS HEALTH REPORTING “TREASONOUS” AFTER MELTDOWN

Trump posted a 500-word Truth Social rant Tuesday night calling New York Times health reporting “seditious, perhaps even treasonous.” The 79-year-old insisted he’s never worked harder while attacking the paper for noting he’s made 39% fewer official appearances this year and his working days are shorter.

He’s fallen asleep in Cabinet meetings, dragged the right side of his body boarding Marine One, and wandered off during a press event with Japan’s prime minister. The October MRI mystery deepened when medical experts told Scientific American that cardiac and abdominal MRI screening “is certainly not standard medical practice”—it’s typically only done when disease is suspected. Trump couldn’t explain why he had the test.

3. MIAMI MAYOR EILEEN HIGGINS VS KRISTI NOEM

Miami’s first Democratic mayor in nearly 30 years, Eileen Higgins, swept into office Tuesday promising to fight Trump’s deportation machine, declaring “the treatment of immigrants is front and center.” Higgins specifically cited Miami-Dade’s Temporary Protected Status residents facing removal under Trump’s crackdown, calling the administration’s policies “cruel and inhumane.” The Democratic victory arrives as Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem faces House testimony today while a federal judge investigates whether she should face criminal contempt charges for allegedly violating a March court order that halted deportation flights to El Salvador. Congress handed Noem’s department $165 billion in July to hire 10,000 more deportation officers and expand removals, but Noem vowed Saturday to come “harder and faster” with even more “strength” as the administration accelerates its mass deportation campaign.

READ

📅 TODAY’S SHOWS

3 PM ET: THE FIVESTACK WITH DEAN BLUNDELL & ZEV SHALEV

7 PM ET: NARATIV LIVE WITH SPECIAL GUEST ELLIE LEONARD

Watch Narativ Live | Subscribe at narativ.org