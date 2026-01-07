🔴 STORIES TO WATCH

1. 💰 TRUMP TO CONTROL $100 BILLION VENEZUELA RECONSTRUCTION

Three days after killing 75 people to capture Maduro, Trump told reporters the Venezuela reconstruction money “will be controlled by me” as the actual plan emerged: a wealth transfer from taxpayers to oil companies earning $285 billion in profit since 2021. Energy Secretary Chris Wright is meeting oil CEOs TODAY pitching $100 billion in infrastructure investment, with companies demanding “matching taxpayer funds” while Trump told NBC they’ll “get reimbursed by us.” Secretary of State Rubio told lawmakers Venezuela’s regime is bankrupt, can’t pay its own security forces, making US taxpayers the financier while none of Maduro’s stolen billions are being recovered. Russia and China extracted value and left—American taxpayers fund cleanup while Trump’s network positions for reconstruction contracts.

READ OUR EXPLOSIVE INVESTIGATION:

2. 🎲 TRUMP ENVOY’S $630K INSIDER TRADING ON MADURO RAID

Steve Witkoff—Trump’s Middle East envoy and crypto venture co-founder—faces scrutiny after someone made $400,000 on Polymarket betting Maduro would fall hours before US forces invaded Friday night. Crypto analyst traced the account to wallets resembling “Steven Charles,” brand new and trading only on Venezuela with perfect timing on classified intel. Total haul across suspicious accounts: $630,484, with Trump Jr. advising Polymarket while the CFTC has one-eighth the SEC’s staff and faces First Family conflicts. Rep. Torres is introducing legislation to ban insider trading on classified information.

READ MORE:

3. 💣 CONGRESS RETURNS TO CHAOS: SHUTDOWN, ACA VOTE, EPSTEIN PUSHBACK

Congress returns TODAY facing January 30 shutdown with discharge petition forcing ACA subsidy vote THIS WEEK—Republicans must justify $100 billion Venezuela bailout while denying healthcare to millions. DOJ admitted Monday it’s reviewed less than 1% of Epstein files (12,285 of 2+ million), with Rep. Massie saying AG Bondi “grossly failed” to comply with the law. Supreme Court rules FRIDAY on Trump’s tariff authority—could force $100 billion refund and strip emergency declaration powers.

4. 🌍 DANISH PM WARNS “THE END OF NATO”

The White House declared TODAY that military force is “always an option” to seize Greenland as Stephen Miller announced Washington’s “formal position that Greenland should be part of the US.” Seven European leaders (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Poland, Spain, Denmark) issued emergency joint statement that “Greenland belongs to its people” while Danish PM warned US attack would mean “the end of NATO.”

5. 🚀 IRAN THREATENS PREEMPTIVE STRIKE AFTER MADURO OPERATION

Iran’s army chief threatened preemptive action TODAY, warning Iran will “cut off the hand of any aggressor” after Venezuela proved Trump’s willingness to act. Iran’s VP declared “full-fledged economic war” as 36 died in protests across 280 locations.

🎯 THE PATTERN

The systematic conversion of government power into private profit. Trump’s network controls $100 billion Venezuela reconstruction (”controlled by me”) while classified military intel gets monetized through crypto markets his family advises. Congress returns to justify oil company bailouts for firms earning $285 billion in profit while denying healthcare to millions, all while Supreme Court rules FRIDAY on whether Trump can bypass Congress through emergency powers. Venezuela isn’t liberation—it’s a line item in a collapsing federal budget, with a bankrupt regime kept alive by taxpayers while Iran calculates whether it’s next. When classified intel becomes crypto profits, when oil bailouts happen during healthcare crises, when occupations get sold as liberation—that’s not chaos, that’s the system working exactly as intended for those controlling it.

TODAY’S SHOWS

3 PM THE FIVESTACK WITH DEAN BLUNDELL

Share