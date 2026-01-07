Trump's Greenland Invasion and The Epstein Files

Five years after January 6, Trump is threatening military force against NATO allies while his Justice Department buries Epstein evidence. Tonight Olga Lautman joined to discuss Greenland, then Kait Justice and Ellie Leonard revealed what’s being concealed in the files.

The White House confirmed military options are on the table for Greenland. Trump expects to acquire the territory this term. Olga explained the strategy: “He cannot exit NATO because of Congress, so there are two ways to exit NATO. One would be starting a war with NATO countries.” Venezuela proved he’ll use force without authorization. Denmark’s Prime Minister warned a US attack would end NATO and democratic rule. Olga pointed out Europe has triple America’s population and comparable wealth. “All planning needs to be without the United States,” she said. They need a democracy force including Canada, Japan, and South Korea, because NATO can’t defend against the country threatening them.

Kait Justice discovered the FBI never searched Zorro Ranch, where Annie Farmer testified she was abused. They searched Manhattan and Little St. James, but no warrant for the ranch Maxwell’s indictment cited as a crime location. Federal prosecutors asked New Mexico to stop investigating in July 2019, then never searched it themselves. The property sold in August 2023 to a shell company formed three weeks earlier. Beneficial owners unknown, sale price secret.

The Justice Department released 12,285 files but two million more remain under review. At this pace, completion takes eight years. Trump promised to release everything, now his DOJ buries evidence while he attacks Democrats on Truth Social.

Kait also revealed emails from Zubair Khan pitching Epstein a tool designed to manipulate and influence voters. The tool pulled Twitter data but shut down because accessing that data was too expensive. Now Musk owns Twitter, gutted election integrity teams, and spent $290 million on Trump’s campaign. France is investigating X for election interference. America has no investigation.

Ellie Leonard discussed Ghislaine Maxwell’s husband Scott Borgerson, who runs CargoMetrics, a shipping data company. Coast Guard Academy background, advanced degrees in law and international relations, then CEO of a global shipping intelligence firm. As Ellie noted, it fits the pattern.

Representative Garcia requested Inspector General investigation into FBI failures on Maria Farmer’s 1996 complaint. New Mexico proposes a truth commission for Zorro Ranch. Annie Farmer asked if they protected Epstein because of his government relationships. Same pattern everywhere: crimes occur, investigations stop, files concealed, institutions captured.

