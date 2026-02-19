Exclusive: The Epstein Grand Jury Tapes You Were Never Meant To Hear

TRIGGER WARNING: CONTENT CONTAINS GRAPHIC DESCRIPTIONS OF SEX AND VIOLENCE

In a Narativ exclusive, Zev played never-before-heard audio from the 2005 Palm Beach grand jury that first indicted Jeffrey Epstein, remastered from tapes buried in the 3.5 million released documents. The first clip featured the lead detective Recarey describing the predatory recruitment system rooted in Royal Palm Beach High School.

A girl recruited at 16 was brought to Epstein’s mansion hundreds of times over two years, paid $200 for massages that escalated into sexual assault. Epstein knew she was underage. He sent a bucket of roses to her high school play. Notes on Epstein’s own stationery instructed staff to deliver them. The detective testified that the girl was told to say she was 18 if anyone asked, and that

“There’s nobody in Royal Palm Beach High School that does not know about Jeffrey Epstein.”

One girl recruited others in a trickling effect, creating what the grand jury called a “micro-economy” of exploitation targeting kids from low-income families just miles from the mansions of Palm Beach.

The second, more graphic clip revealed the full scope of what prosecutors presented to the grand jury. The detective described escalating abuse including forced penetration, purchased sex toys, and Epstein’s systematic exposure of himself during every encounter. The tapes also revealed the investigation was being undermined from within: girls were leaking details back to Epstein, some refused to cooperate telling police

“I love Jeffrey, I’m not testifying against him,”

and hidden security cameras inside the house captured grainy footage of victims that the detective could not positively identify because sharing images with the girls would have tipped off Epstein further. The grand jury learned that surveillance teams watched underage girls arrive at the mansion in their parents’ cars, that Epstein’s assistants scheduled all appointments so his name never appeared, and that one victim’s case only broke open because her stepmother, the wife of an FBI detective, found $300 in her daughter’s purse and demanded answers. Heard publicly for the first time, the audio strips away two decades of legal abstraction and makes the horror unmistakably real.

