EPSTEIN SPECIAL: TWO FBI TIPS CLAIM GIRLS MURDERED AND BURIED AT TRUMP GOLF COURSE

Two separate individuals, calling the FBI years apart, made the same allegation: that girls were murdered at Donald Trump’s Rancho Palos Verdes golf course in California and buried on the property.

The allegations appear in documents released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Both reports describe sex parties hosted by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at the Trump facility. Both name Robin Leach—host of “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous”—as present. Both claim a young girl was strangled to death during rough sex. Both say she is buried behind the 19th hole.

These are not anonymous tips forwarded without vetting. These are FBI intake documents—reports serious enough to be logged into the Bureau’s National Threat Operations Center system. One was filed in 2021. The other in 2025. Two people. Two separate reports. Years apart. The same allegation.

THE FIRST REPORT

Document EFTA01249507, dated June 21, 2021, contains detailed allegations from a complainant identified only as “X.”

According to the intake, X called the FBI to report that Donald Trump “knew about and funded underage sex parties” at the Rancho Palos Verdes golf course. The parties were brokered by Ghislaine Maxwell.

X claims to possess recordings of Trump, Epstein, and Maxwell “discussing marketing strategies for high profile sex parties” at the facility. In these recordings, according to the document, “Trump stated he was aware of the underage sex parties and charged the house money of the golf course to fund the sex parties.”

X witnessed Robin Leach strangle a young girl during one of these parties. “He claims she is buried behind the 19th hole at the Donald Trump golf course.”

The complainant says he is “aware of three separate occasions in which girls were murdered and buried” at the facility.

X was told that if he ever spoke about what he witnessed, “he would end up in the hole as well.”

The document also states that X “gave Maxwell the idea to put cameras in the golf course to review the cartel members and u

nderstand how to market the 12 to 14-year-old victims to the cartel.”

THE SECOND REPORT

A separate FBI intake, filed in 2025, contains a strikingly similar account from a different complainant—this time a woman.

This second individual also reported sex parties at the Trump golf course. Also named Robin Leach. Also described a girl dying during rough sex. Also said she was buried on the property.

Two people. Two genders. Two separate reports. Years apart. The same allegation.

WHAT THE FBI DID NOT DO

There is no indication in the released files that the FBI investigated these claims.

No cadaver dogs. No ground-penetrating radar. No search of the property behind the 19th hole.

Robin Leach died in August 2018—before either of these reports was filed. He cannot be questioned. He cannot face justice.

But the property still exists. The ground behind the 19th hole can still be searched.

1994

In 1994, Robin Leach sat across from Donald Trump on “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous.” The subject turned to Trump’s one-year-old daughter Tiffany. When asked what she inherited from her parents, Trump replied she had “Marla’s legs.” Then, gesturing toward his chest, he added: “We don’t know whether or not she’s got this part yet, but time will tell.”

That same year—1994—a 13-year-old girl named Katie Johnson alleges she was repeatedly raped by Donald Trump at parties hosted by Jeffrey Epstein. Her federal lawsuit describes “extreme sexual and physical abuse” including “forcible rape” over a four-month period.

Also in 1994—according to the FBI documents—sex parties were being held at Trump’s California golf course where girls would later be murdered and buried.

Robin Leach. Donald Trump. Jeffrey Epstein. 1994.

THE FIFTH AMENDMENT

In 2010, Jeffrey Epstein was asked under oath: “Have you ever socialized with Donald Trump in the presence of females under the age of 18?”

Epstein paused. Then he replied: “Though I’d like to answer that question, at least today, I’m going to have to assert my Fifth, Sixth, and 14th Amendment rights, sir.”

What did Epstein know about Trump and underage girls that he refused to answer?

“A PIECE OF ASS”

Trump’s comments about his own daughters form their own pattern.

About Ivanka: “If Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.”

Asked what he and Ivanka have in common: “Well, I was going to say sex, but I can’t relate that.”

About Ivanka’s body: “She’s six feet tall. She’s got the best body.”

On Howard Stern, when asked if he could call Ivanka “a piece of ass”: “Yeah.”

About one-year-old Tiffany’s future breasts: “We don’t know whether or not she’s got this part yet, but time will tell.”

These are not isolated comments. This is a pattern of sexualizing his own children in public—the same man now accused in FBI documents of funding sex parties with 12 to 14-year-old victims.

THE PATTERN

At Zorro Ranch in New Mexico, a former staff member reported in 2019 that two foreign girls are buried in the hills—strangled during “rough, fetish sex” on orders of “Jeffrey and Madam G.”

At Trump’s golf course in California, two separate FBI complainants report girls murdered and buried behind the 19th hole.

The allegations span decades. The properties span the country. The pattern is consistent: rough sex, strangulation, burial.

Survivors have described Epstein’s preferred victims as “waif-ish girls” who “looked younger, were thinner, less strong, felt weak, looked childlike.” When you combine that with men whose thing was to choke girls until they passed out—like Ehud Barak, according to testimony—the likelihood of someone not coming to because someone took it too far is not unlikely.

They weren’t going to call the EMT to revive a girl from an Eastern European country who came in with no name. They would just deal with it.

