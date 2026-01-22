What's Inside the Epstein Files That Trump Is Hiding?

This show connects the dots on the last few weeks. Coordinated attacks on Substack from Don Lemon to disinformation operations intensified at the exact moment Substack investigators via Ellie Leonard exposed a secret in Michael Cohen’s files.

Tonight’s Narativ Live with Lev Parnas, Wajahat Ali, and Nick Paro revealed the pattern: independent journalists pushed the Epstein story when mainstream media refused to touch it. Then came the discovery of a secret proffer attempt by Michael Cohen reveals he knows more that he is saying.

Why does Michael Cohen matter? Because he was Trump’s fixer during the critical period when Trump was allegedly raping children at Epstein’s properties, when multiple women came forward with allegations that were then buried. Cohen admitted under oath he threatened over 500 people to keep them quiet for Trump in 2016, the exact year Katie Johnson accused Trump of raping her at Epstein’s mansion when she was 13, then withdrew her lawsuit after death threats.

And that is why Cohen feels he can get a pardon from Trump - if he helps Trump by claiming his testimony was coerced. And Trump may give in because nobody has ever asked Cohen under oath whether Katie Johnson was one of those 500 people he silenced.

The clips played tonight demonstrated Cohen’s methods, his access, and his willingness to do whatever Trump needed. That’s why his silence on Epstein specifically is so telling, and why the growing petition demands Ro Khanna subpoena Cohen, Michael Wolff, and Steve Bannon about what they know.

As Wajahat Ali emphasized, this is a generational moment, potentially the only real opportunity in the next decade to force accountability before Trump consolidates power further. The independent journalism community forced Trump into defense, attacks on Substack revealed they’re desperate to shut down the investigation.

Subscribe to support tonight’s independent voices: Lev Parnas, THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali, Nick Paro and Zev Shalev

Thank you THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali, Stephanie G Wilson, PhD, Cat, Cheech Previti, Caro Henry, and many others for tuning into my live video with Lev Parnas and Nick Paro! Join me for my next live video in the app.