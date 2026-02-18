Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

Lutnick Download: Lev Parnas and Zev Shalev share notes on the Commerce Secretary's Ties To Epstein

A recording from Zev Shalev's live video
Zev Shalev and Lev Parnas
Feb 18, 2026
An FBI 302 obtained through the Epstein document releases reveals a former Cantor Fitzgerald executive told federal agents that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick “instructed all of the fraud being committed” at the firm and used philanthropy as a smokescreen for illegal activities. The whistleblower — a 32-year securities veteran who managed 50 people and held a Series 30 license — described Cantor Fitzgerald as “well known for money laundering,” with ties to Deutsche Bank, shell companies in Singapore and Hong Kong, and connections surfaced in the Panama Papers. The 302 details rogue traders, overridden controls, a Ponzi-style employee share scheme, and charity day revenues allegedly stolen from brokers — including the annual 9/11 memorial fundraiser that raised $9-10 million a year.

Lev Parnas, who ran a brokerage doing business with Cantor Fitzgerald in the 1990s, connected the dots to the broader network. The same Russian oligarch names — Vekselberg, Deripaska — keep appearing alongside Lutnick, Epstein, Trump, Witkoff, Felix Sater, and Manafort. The 302 confirms it: when Bear Stearns collapsed, its executives moved to Cantor Fitzgerald or a Russian hedge fund. BGC International, a Cantor affiliate, used the same intermediaries as Manafort’s InterJura. And Lutnick bought the property adjoining Epstein’s East 71st Street mansion for $10 through a trust. All roads lead back to Russia.

The police report referenced in this broadcast will be added below.

