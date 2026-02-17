Zev Shalev joined the show to break an exclusive investigation into Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein. A classified FBI vetting document from when Lutnick was being considered for the cabinet position reveals the Bureau flagged him in two active case files: one involving alleged money laundering connected to his 9/11 charity fundraising at Cantor Fitzgerald, and a second tied to the Epstein child sex trafficking investigation. Two separate Cantor Fitzgerald whistleblowers, one calling from the United Kingdom, contacted the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center alleging suspicious financial activities between Lutnick and Epstein involving JP Morgan. The FBI never launched a formal investigation into either complaint.
FBI Knew About Lutnick and Epstein and Did Nothing, Zorro Ranch Probe Launches, Europe Holds Epstein Associates Accountable While U.S. Covers Up
Feb 17, 2026
