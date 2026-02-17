Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Narativ with Zev Shalev

FBI Knew About Lutnick and Epstein and Did Nothing, Zorro Ranch Probe Launches, Europe Holds Epstein Associates Accountable While U.S. Covers Up

Lev Parnas Live with Wajahat Ali and Zev Shalev
Zev Shalev's avatar
Lev Parnas's avatar
THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali's avatar
Zev Shalev, Lev Parnas, and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali
Feb 17, 2026
∙ Paid

Zev Shalev joined the show to break an exclusive investigation into Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein. A classified FBI vetting document from when Lutnick was being considered for the cabinet position reveals the Bureau flagged him in two active case files: one involving alleged money laundering connected to his 9/11 charity fundraising at Cantor Fitzgerald, and a second tied to the Epstein child sex trafficking investigation. Two separate Cantor Fitzgerald whistleblowers, one calling from the United Kingdom, contacted the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center alleging suspicious financial activities between Lutnick and Epstein involving JP Morgan. The FBI never launched a formal investigation into either complaint.

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Zev Shalev.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Zev Shalev · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture