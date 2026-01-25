WATCH: The Evidence That Proves It Was an Execution

The Department of Homeland Security says a man “approached Border Patrol officers with a 9mm handgun” and “violently resisted efforts to disarm him.”

The video shows something completely different.

We synced three angles of the shooting. What you see is clear:

An agent in a gray jacket pulls Alex Pretti’s gun from his pants while Pretti is restrained on the ground. The agent walks away with the weapon. Pretti is now disarmed. Both arms are secured by federal agents. He cannot move.

Then—and only then—do you hear the gunshots.

At least 10 shots fired into a restrained, disarmed man surrounded by six federal agents.

What Actually Happened

Alex Pretti was filming federal agents with his cell phone. First Amendment activity. Legal.

An ICE agent assaulted a woman. Alex intervened to help her.

Federal agents tear gassed him.

They tackled him to the ground. Six agents surrounded him. Both arms secured.

While he was restrained, an agent reached into his clothing and pulled out his legal firearm—Alex had a valid Minnesota permit to carry.

That agent walked away from the scene with the gun.

Alex was now completely disarmed. Restrained. No threat to anyone.

Federal agents shot him anyway.

Multiple times. While he was pinned to the ground. While his hands were secured. After his gun had been removed.

This Wasn’t a Shooting

This was an execution.

Executed by the federal government on a Minneapolis street for filming police and helping a woman.

Alex Pretti was 37 years old. He was an ICU nurse at the Minneapolis VA Health Care System. He cared for America’s veterans. He had no criminal record—just two traffic tickets in his life.

He was a U.S. citizen exercising his First Amendment right to document what federal agents were doing in his city.

And federal agents executed him for it.

Stephen Miller Called Him a Terrorist

Within hours of the shooting—before any investigation, before Alex’s family was even notified—White House advisor Stephen Miller called Alex Pretti a “domestic terrorist” who “tried to assassinate federal law enforcement.”

An ICU nurse. Who saved veterans’ lives. Who was filming police. Who was helping a woman being assaulted.

Stephen Miller called him a terrorist.

They Blocked the Investigation

After killing Alex, federal agents prevented Minneapolis police from accessing the crime scene. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension—the state agency responsible for investigating officer-involved shootings—was denied access. Even with a search warrant.

BCA Superintendent Drew Evans, with over 20 years in law enforcement, said he’d never seen anything like it. Federal agents controlled the scene. Controlled the evidence. Controlled the narrative.

Then they released that staged photo of the gun—the gun their own agent had removed before shooting Alex.

This Is the Insurrection Act Strategy

This execution isn’t random violence. It’s part of a documented strategy:

Deploy federal agents to create confrontations Execute U.S. citizens Stage evidence to justify killings Fabricate narratives about “violent resistance” Block state investigators Smear victims as terrorists Provoke local officials Use “chaos” to invoke Insurrection Act Remove elected officials Install federal control

We’re at Step 6. Governor Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard today. They remain under state control—for now. But that activation is exactly what Stephen Miller needs to claim the state has lost control.

Watch the Full Analysis

Tonight’s Narativ Live show breaks down the video evidence frame by frame. We show you the agent in the gray jacket. We show you when the gun is removed. We show you the execution.

Warning: The footage is disturbing. But it’s important you see what federal agents are doing on American streets.

Say His Name:

Alex Jeffrey Pretti

37 years old. ICU nurse. U.S. citizen. Legal gun owner. No criminal record.

He filmed police. He helped a woman. Federal agents tear gassed him, restrained him, disarmed him, and executed him.

This is what America becomes when we let it happen.

Don’t let them get away with this.

Watch the full forensic analysis on Narativ Live. Share this story. The video proves everything.

