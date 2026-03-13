The Band Is Back Together: Cohen, Loomer, and Sater Return to Trump’s Orbit

Michael Cohen, Laura Loomer, and Felix Sater — three of Donald Trump’s most notorious associates — are all suddenly repositioning themselves back inside MAGA world, and the timing is no coincidence. On tonight’s Narativ Live, Zev Shalev and former Trump insider Lev Parnas broke down what they believe is a coordinated scheme designed to get the president off the hook for his criminal convictions while weaponizing the MAGA platform against independent journalists and the left.
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