Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Narativ with Zev Shalev

The Band Is Back Together: Cohen, Loomer, and Sater Return to Trump’s Orbit

Narativ Live |
Zev Shalev's avatar
Lev Parnas's avatar
Zev Shalev and Lev Parnas
Mar 13, 2026
∙ Paid

Share

Michael Cohen, Laura Loomer, and Felix Sater — three of Donald Trump’s most notorious associates — are all suddenly repositioning themselves back inside MAGA world, and the timing is no coincidence. On tonight’s Narativ Live, Zev Shalev and former Trump insider Lev Parnas broke down what they believe is a coordinated scheme designed to get the president off the hook for his criminal convictions while weaponizing the MAGA platform against independent journalists and the left.

PAID SUBSCRIBERS CAN GET A DEEPER DIVE BELOW

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Zev Shalev.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Zev Shalev · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture