Exclusive: Inside Epstein’s Death Cell: New Video From the Files, Plus Maxwell, Rodriguez, and the Rothschild Connection

For the first time, Narativ Live showed never-before-aired video from inside the Special Housing Unit at the Metropolitan Correctional Center — the exact cell where Jeffrey Epstein was found dead on August 10, 2019. This footage, embedded deep in the Epstein files released by the DOJ, is a police evidence tour conducted for evidentiary purposes. Prosecutors and defense attorneys have seen it. The public has not — until now.

The video walks through the SHU’s shower area, the toilet facilities, and the barred imprisonment corridor before entering Epstein’s cell itself. What strikes you immediately is the scale. The bunk beds — the structure Epstein allegedly used to hang himself — sit roughly four feet off the ground. The cell was designed to be suicide-proof, as any federal facility housing inmates on psychological observation would be. Inmates who have spent time at MCC have described it as the worst place in humanity. It has since been shut down.

The footage raises the same questions that have haunted this case since that August morning. After the July 23 incident, when Epstein was found with marks on his neck — an event he first attributed to his cellmate attacking him, then changed to a suicide attempt — the Bureau of Prisons required he be housed with a cellmate at all times. On August 9, the day before his death, that cellmate was transferred. No replacement was assigned, despite at least eight jail officials knowing Epstein was not to be left alone.

That same day, the Second Circuit unsealed 2,000 pages of Ghislaine Maxwell civil litigation documents. That same evening, MCC staff allowed Epstein to make an unrecorded, unmonitored phone call in violation of BOP policy. He told staff he was calling his mother. He was not. That same night, guards Tova Noel and Michael Thomas — one working forced overtime, the other a material handler not regularly assigned as a corrections officer — stopped conducting their required 30-minute rounds after 10:40 PM and falsified records to show the checks had occurred. Nearly all cameras in and around the SHU failed. The Digital Video Recorder system had malfunctioned on July 29 and was not repaired until after Epstein’s death.

The cascade of failures is not explainable by coincidence. It is a sequence that, taken together, left one of the most high-value federal detainees in American history completely unmonitored, alone, in a cell full of excess linens that had been ripped into nooses, for approximately eight hours.

The New York Chief Medical Examiner ruled suicide. Michael Baden, the forensic pathologist retained by the Epstein family, found fractures in the neck bones — including the hyoid — more commonly associated with strangulation than hanging. Stephen Hoffenberg, Epstein’s former business partner who spent 18 years in prison for crimes Epstein orchestrated, told Narativ the morning of August 10 that he was certain Epstein had been murdered. He later filed a report with the FBI naming Donald Trump.

Mark Epstein, Jeffrey’s brother, has reportedly never received a death certificate.

Tonight’s broadcast also previewed deposition footage of Ghislaine Maxwell from 2016 and video clips and photographs from the Epstein files showing scenes from Little St. James, Zorro Ranch, and gatherings with figures including Richard Branson, Lord Peter Mandelson, and what appears to be Walter Cronkite. The broadcast also touched on the Alfredo Rodriguez deposition — the Epstein houseman at the Palm Beach mansion who stole the “Holy Grail” black book, was arrested in an FBI sting when he tried to sell it for $50,000, and was sentenced to 18 months in prison. He died before he could testify further.

The timing of tonight’s show matters. Prince Andrew was arrested in Britain — the first royal family member detained in 400 years. Lord Mandelson was charged. In the United States, heads are falling at Goldman Sachs, CBS News, and elsewhere. What we are witnessing is a rupture in the way the world has operated for decades — a clearing of the house forced by public pressure and, by all indications, by Prince William and Princess Catherine’s insistence that the Crown cannot enter its next era carrying this baggage.

The Rothschild connection surfaced as well. Leslie Wexner’s recent deposition confirmed what the archive has long suggested: the Rothschild family hired Jeffrey Epstein as early as the mid-1980s, and he was still working for them in 2019 when he died. Ariane de Rothschild is the single most frequent correspondent in Epstein’s email records, communicating with him almost every other day. Lynn Forester de Rothschild introduced Prince Andrew to Epstein and maintained deep ties to the Clintons.

None of this is conspiracy. It is what the documents show.

Bill Clinton’s deposition is imminent. What he decides to do — speak the truth or cover for himself — may determine whether the full scope of this network is ever exposed through official channels. The files have already validated years of independent reporting. The evidence tour of Epstein’s death cell is one more piece of a picture that demands a complete, unflinching investigation.

The evidence is in the files. The question is whether the institutions will finally act on it.

